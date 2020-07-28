AFG Holdings, Inc. Enters Long-term Agreement with GPSL

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AFG Holdings, Inc. announced today that its AFG Aero & Industrial business has reached a partnership agreement with Global Piping System Limited (GPSL), a fully integrated stainless steel and nickel alloy buttweld fitting manufacturer.

“GPSL has built strong relationships over the last 5 years and we at AFG Aero & Industrial look forward to continuing that tradition,” commented Joe Jenkins, President of AFG Aero & Industrial. “With a state-of-the-art facility and newest technology, as well as being ISO:9001 certified, GPSL has become a trusted partner with a quality product, on time deliveries, and competitive prices.”

GPSL was established in 2015 in Qidong, China, and offers finishing assets based in Houston, Texas. Their capabilities include seamless and welded buttweld fittings, material grades including stainless, nickel alloys, duplex and chrome and sizes from ½ inch to 12 inches with sch 10s, 40s, 80s, T40, T80, sch 160 and XXH.

“We are committed to providing a single-source manufacturing solution,” continued Jenkins. “This arrangement ensures that AFG Aero & Industrial will now be able to provide its customer base with a full line of stainless-steel flanges and fittings through its Texas Metal Works brand, distributed through the Company’s Houston, Texas locations.”

AFG Aero & Industrial provides OEM products and Tier II and III manufacturing—from basic material conversion through the complete manufacture, assembly and testing of various sub-assemblies and complete third-party programs. With 9 manufacturing facilities across North America and Asia that feature advanced state-of-the art capabilities, the company offers open- and closed-die forging, ring rolling, machining, electron beam welding, welding/cladding, testing, assembly and packaging, along with many other manufacturing capabilities.