Xilinx Joins the Open RAN Policy Coalition

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, today announced it has joined the Open RAN Policy Coalition to support the development and deployment of Open RAN 5G technologies. The Open RAN Policy Coalition membership promotes Open RAN as the solution of choice for greater interoperability and security among a multi-vendor ecosystem.

Xilinx has been an active member of the O-RAN alliance and a contributor to the 3GPP specifications for 5G mobile networks. Under the Open RAN Policy Coalition, Xilinx will continue to collaborate with members and key stakeholders to ensure 5G and future networks will be openly developed, interoperable, and adaptable.

“The Open RAN 5G infrastructure rollout represents a significant opportunity as Xilinx is well positioned with the most comprehensive range of devices and platforms for 5G radio, fronthaul and hardware acceleration solutions on the market today,” said Liam Madden, executive vice president and general manager, Wired and Wireless Group, Xilinx. “We are proud to join the Open RAN Policy Coalition and collaborate with its members to deliver to the coalition’s vision of highly interoperable, secure, and open networks.”

“Altiostar is pleased to see Xilinx join the Open RAN Policy Coalition and continue collaborating together toward open 5G networks,” said Thierry Maupile, executive vice president, strategy and product management at Altiostar. “Xilinx’s adaptable technology is a great fit to accelerate availability and help drive broader adoption of Open RAN.”

“As a founding member of the Open RAN Policy Coalition, Mavenir is delighted to see Xilinx join the group,” said John Baker, Mavenir senior vice president. “Xilinx is a leader in the wireless industry and its adaptable technology brings strong value with performance and cost benefits that align with the goals of the Open RAN Policy coalition to promote Open RAN and interoperable interfaces for 5G infrastructure.”

Earlier this year Telefonica, one of the world’s largest mobile network providers, announced an Open RAN collaboration with Xilinx and additional ecosystem partners. Xilinx silicon supports multiple standards, bands, carriers and sub-networks for Open RAN that enable Telefonica to provide a unique and flexible platform for radio, fronthaul, and acceleration of 4G & 5G networks.

With its adaptive silicon platform that integrates numerous key wireless functions within a single Zynq® UltraScale+™ RFSoC, Xilinx offers easy 5G integration for Open RAN solutions while also delivering investment protection. The Xilinx Versal™ AI Core series is a unique advanced radio beamforming platform solution ideal for Open RAN massive MIMO platforms. From radio to fronthaul and acceleration, Xilinx creates the field-proven 5G silicon solutions of choice for the world’s leading 5G infrastructure providers.

Follow Xilinx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the endpoint, to the edge, to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs, and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent, and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

© Copyright 2020 Xilinx, Inc. Xilinx, the Xilinx logo and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and other countries.

Source: Xilinx Newsroom

Category: Corporate Announcements