Rapak Selects ReposiTrak for Supplier Compliance and Risk Management

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in compliance, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces that Rapak, LLC., a TriMas company, is implementing Compliance Management from ReposiTrak to streamline and automate critical supplier document and compliance requirements.

Woodridge, Ill.-based Rapak, LLC. is a leading provider of bag-in-box packaging solutions for food and beverages that offer many cost-saving and practical advantages throughout the supply chain, including a longer shelf life, increased hygiene and reduced environmental impact. These benefits enable manufacturers and retailers to gain a competitive edge in their industry.

“As a company dedicated to quality, safety and environmental sustainability, we have a lot of supplier documentation to collect and manage, and that process has become very time consuming,” said Jason Imig, Director of Quality for Rapak. “ReposiTrak was the clear choice for us as the only compliance solution that completely automates the collection and approval of documents, including tracking all the expiration dates, while providing a dedicated customer success team to support us and follow up with our suppliers.”

Rapak and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest compliance and risk management network of companies; over 100,000 facilities sharing documents and data to improve supply chain safety and transparency.

“We are honored that a highly respected company like Rapak, known for their cutting-edge packaging solutions, has selected us as their compliance management partner,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “This marks an important new chapter in our expansion as the ReposiTrak Compliance Management solution is now being adopted by packaging providers, who have a critical role in food safety. This will benefit the entire retail supply chain.”

The ReposiTrak technology platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Rapak, LLC.

At Rapak®, a TriMas company, our mission is to help customers and industries recognize the commercial and logistical advantages of flexible packaging and Bag-in-Box solutions. Our continuous innovation process enables us to look outside the box, across industries and adapt different solutions to meet our customers’ needs. Headquartered in Woodridge, Illinois, with additional locations in Union City, California and Indianapolis, Indiana, Rapak prides itself in bringing our customers the best in packaging solutions. More information is available at www.rapak.com.