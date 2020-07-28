Zamst Announces Trae Young as New Global Brand Ambassador

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zamst, the global athletic brace and support brand, has partnered with Atlanta Hawks’ point guard and former Norman North High School and OU star, Trae Young (photo link here), as its latest brand ambassador.

“I am excited to partner with Zamst as their braces have been an invaluable addition to my conditioning and game day routine. As a global brand ambassador for Zamst, I hope to inform the importance of proper conditioning,” said Young. “Zamst’s braces are highly functional and comfortable, allowing me to focus on my game when I am on the court.”

“With Trae’s drive and efforts both on the court and off, as well as his passion in taking care of his body, we are proud to have Trae join our team and represent Zamst,” said Hajime Takada, President of Sigmax America dba Zamst, “Trae’s relationship and high engagement with his community – especially his younger fans, and his integrity both on the court and off– ultimately made it a simple decision as an athlete who best represents Zamst.”

At 21, Young has had a successful basketball career. He was the first and only player to ever lead the NCAA in both points and assists in a single season with the Oklahoma Sooners. In just his second year as a professional, he ranked in the top 3 in points and assists and became a fan favorite with his innovative and electrifying playstyle on the court. He was also unanimously selected to the 2019 All-Rookie First Team and voted a starter in the 2020 All Star Game.

Trae Young can now be seen sporting the popular A2-DX from Zamst to help prevent further cases.

Zamst’s former ambassadors include Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf, and Denver Broncos’ Von Miller.

ABOUT ZAMST

Zamst reinforces and protects athletes by providing premium and technical bracing products derived from innovative materials, designs and manufacturing processes. Created in 1992 by Nippon Sigmax Co., Ltd a leader in the Japanese orthopedic market, Zamst leverages its strong medical expertise to build products that maximize anatomical functionality and performance. Trusted over 25 years by elite athletes, Zamst continuously evolves to become the most authentic sports medicine and wellness brand in the industry.

For more information on Young and his favorite Zamst products, please visit http://www.zamst.us.