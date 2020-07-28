Soluno and LawPay Partnership Streamlines Accounting and Payments for Law Firms

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soluno, one of the fastest-growing legal accounting products in the industry, recently launched its full integration with LawPay, the leader in online legal payments. Together, these cloud-based products create a single solution which allows law firms of all sizes to run more efficiently, easily keep track of accounts and get paid faster online.

"Soluno partners with the industry's best, like LawPay, in order to offer a comprehensive and robust solution to our customers," said Alan Tuback, Soluno co-founder. "Accurate and easy time tracking, accounting, and online payments are features critical to modern law firms. We're excited about this partnership with LawPay and excited for our customers in the U.S. and Canada to leverage the power of this integration as they grow their businesses.”

Soluno was designed to streamline attorneys’ workflows with flexible accounting and easy billing options. LawPay, an AffiniPay solution, allows legal professionals to securely accept credit and debit card payments into trust and operating bank accounts, without requiring a client to visit an office to swipe their card or hand deliver a check. Customers can connect their accounts and start using this payments integration today.

Through Soluno's integration with LawPay, law firms can:

Manage matters, enter time and generate invoices and reports

Accept online credit and debit card payments from clients—no hardware required

Reduce the manual efforts associated with collections

Generate custom invoices and billing arrangements

Feel confident trust accounts are protected with LawPay, the only legal payments solution designed to keep law firms compliant.

"Both Soluno and LawPay truly understand the unique needs of legal professionals and we pride ourselves on delivering reliable, secure products and best-in-class customer service," said Tom West, CEO of LawPay. "I'm thrilled to welcome Soluno to the LawPay family of integrated partners and look forward to helping more hard-working attorneys get paid for every minute of their billable time."

About Soluno

Soluno is a Canadian-owned and cloud-based time, billing, and accounting SaaS solution designed for law firms of all sizes. Soluno simplifies back-office processes – from time and expense entry, to receiving payments, to financial reports – while remaining fully compliant with local regulatory requirements and maintaining a full audit trail. Since 2014, Soluno has been built on a foundation of innovative technology and a people-first philosophy that prioritizes streamlined systems and superior customer experiences. The product is now trusted by thousands of professionals. You can learn more by visiting Soluno’s website.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billings and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 55,000 law firms around the country. It's available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars, and the ABA as a vetted and recommended payment solution for the legal industry. Learn more at lawpay.com.