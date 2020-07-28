Alacriti Now a U.S. Faster Payments Council Member

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alacriti, a SaaS-based fintech company specializing in payments, today announced that it has joined the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization dedicated to advancing faster payments in the United States. Alacriti brings its deep expertise in banking and payments and experience working with various financial institutions to help guide the market in simplifying the transition to faster payments.

“The Faster Payments Council is excited to welcome Alacriti to our membership. Making sure we include as many voices with varying points of view and markets served is important as we help pave the way toward a future of faster payments for all. Alacriti is well positioned to bring those views to our council,” said FPC Executive Director Reed Luhtanen.

Manish Gurukula, Co-Founder and CEO, Alacriti, said, “The foundation of a real-time ecosystem in payments is rapidly taking shape. Consumer demand for secure, any-to-any, immediate payments, coupled with ubiquitous cloud adoption and a rapid pace of innovation is creating an unmatched inflection point for the banking industry. We are looking forward to offering our knowledge and perspective to the U.S. Faster Payments Council community to help simplify the path of faster payments innovation for Financial Institutions of all sizes.”

About US Faster Payments Council

The Faster Payments Council (FPC) is an industry-led membership organization whose mission is to facilitate a world-class payment system where every person or organization can safely and securely pay anyone, anywhere, at any time and with near-immediate funds availability. By design, the FPC encourages a diverse range of perspectives and is open to all stakeholders in the U.S. payment system. Guided by principles of fairness, inclusiveness, flexibility and transparency, the FPC uses collaborative, problem-solving approaches to resolve the issues that are inhibiting broad faster payments adoption in this country.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company dedicated to helping our clients accelerate their digital transformation. Alacriti’s cloud-based platform, Orbipay, delivers solutions in the areas of electronic bill presentment and payments and digital disbursements, empowering our clients to provide innovative digital payment experiences today’s consumers demand. In addition to driving modern and frictionless digital payment experiences, our clients benefit from faster time to market and continuous innovation on a proven platform.