Facteus Selects BackBay Communications as Agency of Record

BOSTON & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facteus (formerly ARM Insight), the leading provider of actionable insights from financial data, has selected BackBay Communications as its agency of record. BackBay is an integrated financial services public relations, content development, and digital marketing agency with dedicated teams focused on financial technology, asset management, private equity and venture capital, and impact investing.

BackBay will help Facteus develop and deploy an integrated public relations and thought leadership program to build brand awareness of Facteus and its data products within its target markets of investment companies, financial institutions, payment companies, retail corporations, consultants, and governments. Facteus’ innovative synthetic data process enables organizations to identify investment and business opportunities in financial data while protecting the individual or business privacy within the data.

Facteus recently launched the Facteus Insight Report on Consumer Spending and Transactions (FIRST). The report provides a critical lens into consumer behaviors and economic trends derived from financial transaction data covering more than 1,600 companies and 430 publicly traded stock tickers. FIRST is based on millions of regulatory-compliant consumer transactions that are sourced directly from financial institutions, fintechs, and payments companies. FIRST reports may be found at http://first.facteus.com.

“We are very pleased to be working with BackBay Communications,” said Randy Koch, CEO of Facteus. “BackBay’s financial services focus, strategic and integrated approach, deep relationships with the business media, and content creation and digital dissemination capabilities, are already paying dividends. We look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

“Facteus offers something unique and valuable – particularly in this time of economic uncertainty – real-time insights into consumer purchases and their impact on specific companies and industry sectors,” said Bill Haynes, Founder & CEO, BackBay Communications. “Our goal is to highlight Facteus’ data and insights with the many types of companies that can benefit from access to it, including asset managers, private equity firms, hedge funds, industry verticals, payment processors, banks, economists and policy makers.”

About Facteus

Facteus is a leading provider of actionable insights from financial data. Through its innovative, patent-pending synthetic data process, Facteus safely transforms raw financial transaction data from legacy technologies into actionable information, which can be used for machine learning, artificial intelligence, data monetization and other strategic use cases, without compromising data privacy. The company’s data products have been gathered directly from over 1,000 financial institutions, payment companies, fintechs, and debit card programs, giving business and investment executives access to the “truth” of actual consumer financial transactions, not just general trends. To learn more, visit www.facteus.com.

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an integrated public relations and content marketing firm focused on the financial services sector including financial technology companies, private equity and venture capital firms, wealth managers, family offices, and impact investing firms. BackBay focuses on helping its clients build their brands and drive growth. BackBay’s services include public relations, thought leadership content creation, digital marketing, branding, and website development. BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and relationships with the business media. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.