Entrust Datacard Joins with Deluxe to Bring Leading Financial Instant Issuance Solutions to Customers

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust Datacard today announced it has entered into an agreement with Deluxe, a Trusted Business Solutions™ company, to provide Deluxe customers access to a comprehensive portfolio of financial card instant issuance solutions. Under the agreement, Deluxe will market Entrust Datacard’s instant issuance to help Deluxe’s financial customers strengthen their customer relationships.

Financial institutions are quickly transforming their customer experiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting demand for faster turnaround times, more touchless service and new contactless credit and debit cards. With credit and debit card instant issuance, customers can receive a personalized activated card immediately upon opening an account or replace a lost or stolen card right away. This provides the kind of custom, on-demand experience customers are looking for from their financial institutions. Entrust Datacard’s instant card issuance solutions provide the flexibility banks and credit unions need to create a positive experience and convert members into advocates.

Deluxe realizes an incredible opportunity to help financial institutions grow with instant issuance, backed by Entrust Datacard’s industry-leading services and expert guidance, that empower banks to elevate the customer experience. Now financial institutions can give their customers peace of mind during an uncertain time.

“Today, more than ever, business owners of all sizes need help running their businesses. Ease of use and instant access to solutions are key to maneuvering through our new economy during the pandemic,” said Chris Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer for Deluxe. “The agreement with Entrust Datacard will allow Deluxe to deliver on its promise to help financial institutions deepen consumer relationships through trusted, technology-enabled solutions. This relationship represents decades of innovation coming together to meet the needs of today’s banks and credit unions and their customers.”

“Instant card issuance helps financial institutions deliver for their customers when they need it most. Our new portfolio of cloud-based solutions and services make it easier than ever for banks to deploy secure and PCI-CP certified instant issuance capabilities,” said Tony Ball, senior vice president for Instant Issuance and Access at Entrust Datacard. “We are excited to help Deluxe deliver the flexibility, convenience and peace of mind instant issuance provides to its customers.”

To learn more about Entrust Datacard instant issuance solutions, visit https://www.entrustdatacard.com/solutions/instant-card-issuance. To learn more about Deluxe products and services, go to www.deluxe.com.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure issuance technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates, hardware security modules and secure communications. With more than 2,500 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

About Deluxe

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company that champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, we’ve been helping businesses succeed at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our unparalleled global scale supporting approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands uniquely positions Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.