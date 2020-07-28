Tyfone Enters Reseller Agreement with Payrailz® to Offer Payment Services to Community Financial Institutions

GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payrailz, a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions, announced it has entered a reseller agreement with Tyfone, a leading provider of digital banking solutions.

Through this partnership, Tyfone will be a reseller of Payrailz’ products and offer the company’s full digital payment services to the entire Tyfone client and prospect base, which features a number of community financial institutions, including two of the top ten credit unions in the United States.

Tyfone provides an innovative suite of digital banking solutions that are focused on helping community financial institutions build and strengthen relationships by deploying digital solutions that help make customers’ and members’ live easier. Payrailz’ platform fit perfectly with Tyfone’s solutions and enabled them to add a payment experience that best suited the needs of today’s community banks and credit unions.

“In an ever-evolving world of money movement, Tyfone found it necessary to find a new holistic solution for digital payments,” said Josh DeTar vice president of Sales & Marketing at Tyfone. “We chose to partner with Payrailz due to their innovative roadmap, close cultural alignment to Tyfone and ‘one home for payments’ approach to helping users make money move with less friction.”

Payrailz’ platform leverages AI and machine learning to help financial institutions tap into the wealth of data they have at their disposal. Using this data, the platform can anticipate the end user’s unique payment needs and make proactive recommendations for how users can pay bills, spend and save. Payrailz takes all the hard work out of payments, creating a “do it for me” experience.

“It is a pleasure to work alongside companies that share a similar vision. Like us, Tyfone wants to empower community financial institutions with the smartest and simplest digital solutions that help them create strong customer and member relationships,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “Tyfone has a strong customer base and we are proud to be able to provide these institutions with a smarter and more engaging payments experience that can help them succeed in today’s challenging landscape.”

