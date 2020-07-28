Sarcos Defense Awarded Contract for Guardian XO Exoskeleton Alpha Version by U.S. Marine Corps

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarcos Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Robotics, today announced that the company has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Innovation Office program for the delivery of an Alpha version of the Guardian® XO® full-body, powered industrial exoskeleton robot. Delivery of the Guardian XO Alpha unit to the U.S. Marines is scheduled by the end of 2020.

As the U.S. Marine Corps focuses on logistics and sustainment modernization as one of their key priorities and looks to reduce the manpower required to conduct expeditionary operations, the Guardian XO is well-suited to fulfill a wide variety of logistics applications to address their needs and requirements.

As part of the Commandant’s vision for flexible Expeditionary Advanced Basing Operations (EABO) to support distributed operations, the Guardian XO Alpha deployment will allow the U.S. Marines to test use cases that will decrease their manned logistics footprint while increasing throughput speed. The ultimate goal is to provide troops with an edge by boosting their capabilities and dramatically improving safety and productivity in a variety of logistics applications.

“The Sarcos Defense team is very pleased that the U.S. Marine Corps will be testing use cases for our Guardian XO Alpha version this year,” said Ben Wolff, CEO, Sarcos Defense. “Our military branches need to regularly address changing personnel issues and reduce the risk of injury from performing heavy-lifting tasks. We believe that our full-body, powered exoskeletons will be a huge benefit to the Marines as well as the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and USSOCOM, who we are also working with on our exoskeleton technology.”

The Guardian XO Alpha was publicly unveiled earlier this year at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show to wide acclaim. It received many top honors at CES, including being named “Top Emerging Technology” by Digital Trends, “Best Robot” by PCMag.com, “The Best Ideas and Products of CES” by VentureBeat and was recognized by WIRED Magazine as being one of the smartest technologies on the show floor.

For more information about Sarcos Defense, please visit https://www.sarcos.com/defense.

About Sarcos Defense

Sarcos Defense, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Robotics, a global leader in advanced robotics and other electro-mechanical systems designed to save lives and prevent injury. Sarcos Defense is led by an agile team of proven retired U.S. military officers who understand the current and future threat environment and are uniquely equipped to deliver solutions that meet the needs of the modern military. Working with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal and international government agencies, Sarcos Defense identifies capability gaps and undertakes research and development efforts, as well as rapid systems integration, to transform Sarcos’ commercial products into specialized, mission-ready solutions that meet the specified requirements.