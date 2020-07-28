Halliburton to Provide Digitalization for PETRONAS Exploration Activities

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it received a scope expansion from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) to support their upstream digitalization initiatives and reduce exploration time by increasing collaboration and efficiency. PETRONAS is the custodian of Malaysia’s oil and gas resources and a Fortune Global 500 energy company with a presence in more than 50 countries.

Halliburton Landmark will deliver DecisionSpace® 365, its E&P cloud software that provides an integrated platform to help operators like PETRONAS achieve their business objectives. DecisionSpace 365® seamlessly connects the operator’s workforce in a cloud environment and leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence for knowledge sharing across the operator’s asset portfolio. By improving collaboration in real-time, operators can make faster decisions to reduce exploration time and cost.

“ We look forward to collaborating with PETRONAS and delivering this digital solution for their exploration activity,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark and Halliburton Digital Solutions. “ DecisionSpace® 365 enables seamless integration into existing applications and will allow PETRONAS to quickly put optimized workflows in the hands of its end users.”

The cloud solution will connect all international and domestic operations across the PETRONAS global portfolio.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.