Acerus Announces Resumption of NATESTO® Shipments

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP, OTCQB:ASPCF), a speciality pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of novel prescription products for men’s health, today announced that production of new batches of NATESTO® (testosterone nasal gel) is underway and shipments are already in transit to several key markets in North America and Asia.

The first country being resupplied with NATESTO® is the United States, ensuring that product is available to meet anticipated demand in support of the recently launched Acerus Specialty Sales Force. In addition, EU HWA PTE LTD, a subsidiary of Orient EuroPharma (OEP) – Acerus’ licensee across South Asia – will officially introduce NATESTO® to Taiwan at the Taiwanese Urology Association’s annual meeting August 22-23, representing the second commercial launch of NATESTO® outside North America. OEP is also preparing entry strategies for nearby markets including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia & Vietnam. Separately, timelines are being finalized with respect to NATESTO® resupply in Canada and South Korea; it is currently anticipated that Acerus may be able to distribute product in these markets before the end of 2020.

“The resumption of NATESTO® production is an important achievement by the Acerus team and our supply chain partners. We are pleased with the progress already made to ensure the availability of NATESTO® for patients worldwide,” said Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus. “Our team is committed to supporting OEP in their commercial efforts, and we look forward to the continued success of NATESTO® in 2020 and beyond.”

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Orient EuroPharma

Orient EuroPharma, a full-scale, multinational pharmaceutical company, was founded in 1982 and officially listed on the Taiwan Exchange in 2003. The company’s portfolio includes pharmaceuticals and oncology drugs as well as anti-aging, infant & adult nutrition, and healthcare products. OEP possesses core competencies in pharmaceutical innovation, R&D, clinical trials, manufacturing, and marketing. The company has built a strong sales network in the Asia Pacific region. OEP is always striving to make progress in innovative fields to fulfill the mission of “enhancing people's health and beauty."

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the impact of the OEP launch on the commercial success of Acerus and of the possibility of NATESTO® re-entering certain markets and the timing thereof, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. In particular, these assumptions include but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect our business plan and that of our suppliers, the COVID-19 pandemic will not last many months and health care professionals will be available to hear about our products and to continue education programs related to them. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 3, 2020 which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.