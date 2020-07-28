Tyler Technologies Signs Statewide Agreement with North Carolina for Tyler’s Electronic Warrants Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it signed a 10-year agreement valued at approximately $24 million with the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) for Tyler’s new electronic warrants solution. The cloud-native application allows North Carolina judicial officials to process electronic warrant requests 24/7.

This agreement broadens the existing relationship between Tyler and the NCAOC, initially announced in 2019 for a statewide Odyssey® court case management project and the statewide Brazos™ eCitation implementation in early 2020. Once implemented, North Carolina’s electronic warrants solution will integrate into its Tyler cloud-based solution suite and enhance operational efficiency.

The NCAOC currently uses a legacy application for submitting warrant requests that was custom built but only integrated with other custom-built technology applications in North Carolina. The NCAOC selected Tyler’s electronic warrants solution as part of a larger statewide shift to a vendor-hosted cloud solution. Tyler’s solution leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US). AWS GovCloud (US) gives customers the ability to architect secure cloud solutions while also addressing security and compliance requirements, such as Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) requirements.

“Tyler’s electronic warrants solution will bring time saving benefits to law enforcement officers and enhance location flexibility to the judiciary to be able to review and sign warrants from anywhere with internet access,” said Brad Fowler, chief business officer for NCAOC. “This new system will also bring greater efficiencies to criminal process management and court case management statewide by interfacing with other Tyler solutions being used and integrated in the court system.”

Tyler’s electronic warrants solution allows law enforcement officers to request a warrant easily from a tablet or laptop, immediately notify a judicial official to process it, and receive it back quickly. This helps officers preserve evidence because they are only waiting minutes instead of hours to receive a warrant from the judicial official. The solution also includes subpoena processing, mugshot display, information on probation violations, bench warrants, and more.

“We’re pleased to expand our great relationship with the NCAOC, adding electronic warrants to the previously selected court case management and electronic citation solutions,” said Bret Dixon, president of Tyler’s Justice Group. “This solution provides a cloud-native, secure way for this critical piece of the court process to occur, while reducing wait time for officers and increasing location flexibility for judges. We look forward to integrating our electronic warrants solution with our other Tyler solutions to bring a complete courts and justice offering to the state.”

