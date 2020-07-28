Marine Federal Credit Union Selects TCI’s DecisionLender 4 to Meet Mobile Member Demand

ISLANDIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledata Communications, Inc. (TCI), the provider of DecisionLender 4 (DL4), a consumer loan origination solution, announced today that Marine Federal Credit Union (FCU) has selected TCI’s DecisonLender 4 platform for cross-selling, deposit account opening, indirect, direct and online lending. Marine FCU has approximately 82,500 members and serves active duty and retired military, civil service members and the surrounding communities with branches in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.

The credit union began its search for a new loan origination solution (LOS) by reviewing ten possible vendors. According to credit union executives, a key factor in their decision to implement DecisionLender 4 was its strong mobile capabilities to meet the demands of their Marine Corps members who are frequently transferred to a new location. Using DL4 also enables Marine FCU to easily cross-sell at every member touchpoint and offer personalized loan products they might not have originally considered.

“Most of our members use their mobile devices for financial transactions since they are constantly on the go,” said Dawn Jones, Chief Information Officer at Marine FCU. “For them, mobile is easy and simple and works with their military lifestyle of changing bases or moving from location to location. We selected TCI’s DecisionLender 4 because it was important for us to imitate the same in-branch experience through online and mobile channels. Now our members can easily submit loan applications or open accounts through our online digital branch the same way they would inside a physical branch.”

DecisionLender 4 enables members to accelerate their transactions by starting, stopping and completing applications when it is convenient for them. Members can also receive loan approvals quickly via DL4’s automated decisioning. This allows employees to focus on enhancing the member experience instead of spending time on manual decisioning. Additionally, the robust reporting and analytics tools in DecisionLender 4 facilitates data analysis and therefore important insights.

Bill Nass, president of TCI, said, “Marine Federal Credit Union went through a thorough decision making process to select its new LOS. With DecisionLender 4, the credit union will utilize technology that can adapt quickly to changing markets. Marine now has the tools needed to maintain its growth by delivering to its members the experience they want at anytime and anywhere.”

About Teledata Communications, Inc.

Founded in 1982, Teledata Communications, Inc (TCI) is the provider of DecisionLender 4, a consumer loan origination platform (LOS). DecisionLender 4 is completely configurable, hosted in the cloud, and supports branch, online lending, indirect auto and merchant lending, and deposit account opening. The robust decisioning engine is the most versatile on the market, enabling manual or automated workflows. With over 130+ different 3rd party integrations ranging from alternative data sources, to fraud protection, to esignature and more, DecisionLender 4 truly empowers you to do business YOUR WAY! www.tcicredit.com