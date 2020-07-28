Whistle & ThinkReservations Announce Integration

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whistle, the leading hotel guest messaging platform, announced today its integration with ThinkReservations, an all-in-one online booking engine, Property Management System (PMS), and channel manager for lodging properties in the small-to-medium size market.

“ThinkReservations is a highly regarded and a leading Property Management System, utilized by a significant portion of lodging properties in their market segment,” says Christopher Hovanessian, cofounder and CEO of Whistle. “ThinkReservations’ team has been phenomenal to work with, and we have already successfully proved the value of our partnership and integration with initial test properties. We are looking forward to providing a best-in-class experience to our mutual customers.”

"At ThinkReservations, we believe in providing our customers with innovative ways to grow their business. When it came to something as critical as communication, partnering with Whistle just made sense," says Richard Aday, CEO & Principal Engineer of ThinkReservations. "The features they offer will help our customers improve their guest experience and communication channels. We are confident this integration will continue to benefit our customers well into the future.”

“The integration of these two systems has provided an irreplaceable benefit to our operations,” says Will McQueen, owner of Mansion Farm Inn in Milton, Delaware. “The entire guest journey is now completely automated and contactless, from booking through departure, which results in an elevated experience for our guests, and a reduction in workload for our team.”

Whistle and ThinkReservations are currently used by thousands of hotels worldwide, including many boutique hotels and major brands.

About Whistle Messaging, Inc.

At Whistle, we believe there is a better way to run your hotel. A more efficient, less invasive way where guests are engaged from booking through departure. We're passionate about what we do, and our mission is to help hotels achieve it. We focus on bridging the gap between your guests and your team, simplifying the experience for everyone involved. Through our software, Whistle’s goal is to become the digital front desk for your hotel, reducing the workload of your staff while elevating the guest experience.

For more information, visit www.trywhistle.com

About ThinkReservations

ThinkReservations provides a fast, professional, and comprehensive property management system for your lodging business. Integrated payment processing, outstanding customer support, and direct integrations with a wide range of respected partners make growing your business easy. As a team of industry professionals with real-world lodging experience, we understand your day-to-day operations and speak your language. We’re dedicated to continuously finding new ways to make your business more profitable and productive.

For more information, visit https://www.thinkreservations.com/