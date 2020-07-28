Tricentis Significantly Expands SAP® Partnership to Help Customers Accelerate Adoption of SAP Releases and Migration to the Intelligent Enterprise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricentis, the world’s #1 continuous testing platform, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), the market leader in enterprise application software. Tricentis’ SAP partnership is based on its market position as a leader in automated testing and proven track record helping businesses using SAP solutions to achieve fast SAP releases.

The Tricentis platform will be sold through the SAP global sales force and channel as an SAP Solution Extension. It will also be integrated with SAP ALM offerings. Additionally, Tricentis’ base-level test automation capability will be embedded in SAP’s Solution Manager and SAP Cloud ALM.

Tricentis helps businesses using SAP solutions wherever they are on their journey to the intelligent enterprise - from updating ERP applications to consolidating solutions to migrating to SAP S/4HANA®. Because traditional testing methods are the number one barrier to software delivery1 and represent nearly 30 percent of IT budgets2, Tricentis reduces uncertainty when upgrading SAP applications, while simultaneously shrinking the time and costs involved.

As the volume and velocity of SAP updates have increased in recent years, customers are finding their traditional testing methods require significant manual effort and can be a challenge to deploy in a timely manner. Tricentis’ SAP partnership enables businesses using SAP solutions to use Tricentis’ continuous testing solutions to keep up with the accelerated pace of updates.

“With a next generation continuous testing platform, businesses using SAP solutions can unleash the full power of the intelligent enterprise,” said Sandeep Johri, Tricentis CEO. “Tricentis is partnering with SAP to help customers keep up with the rapidly increasing pace of SAP releases. With this partnership, customers can turbocharge their SAP releases with a modern, continuous testing platform that helps to eliminate testing approaches that are not only slow and costly, but ultimately ineffective.”

“Businesses using SAP solutions will benefit tremendously from our partnership with Tricentis,” said Marc Thier, SVP of Application Lifecycle Management at SAP. “Through this partnership, we will help ensure that the adoption of SAP software is accelerated, customers get the most out of their SAP solutions, and costs for continuous testing of cloud and hybrid landscapes are significantly reduced.”

Through the partnership, SAP plans to introduce the following new solutions to help customers modernize testing and accelerate releases:

SAP Change Impact Analysis by Tricentis – Provides AI-powered impact analysis that identifies potential risk to business processes after an SAP software update. This enables customers to focus testing on areas of highest risk and deliver high quality releases with dramatically reduced testing effort.

– Provides AI-powered impact analysis that identifies potential risk to business processes after an SAP software update. This enables customers to focus testing on areas of highest risk and deliver high quality releases with dramatically reduced testing effort. SAP Enterprise Continuous Testing by Tricentis – Delivers end-to-end business process testing spanning SAP and third-party applications. It includes automation of up to 90% of tests to help ensure the entire chain is tested and everything will continue to function properly after an update.

– Delivers end-to-end business process testing spanning SAP and third-party applications. It includes automation of up to 90% of tests to help ensure the entire chain is tested and everything will continue to function properly after an update. SAP Load Testing by Tricentis – Optimizes the SAP user experience with scalable, on-demand performance testing for SAP Fiori® and modern cloud applications, such as SAP® SuccessFactors® and SAP® Ariba® solutions.

Through the agreement, customers will be able to experience the benefits of modern test automation, including increasing testing speed by 10x, reducing costs by 50%, and providing 90% risk reduction.

“SAP made a great decision in choosing Tricentis,” said Venkata Thirtala, VP Supply Chain, Order to Cash and Procure to Pay IT Solutions at McKesson Corporation. “This partnership between SAP and Tricentis will provide a best-in-class solution, allowing us to further enable faster innovation, deploy releases without disrupting core business processes, and adopt a modern testing portfolio which keeps pace with today’s rapidly changing business needs.”

“We adopted the Tricentis platform and it has been instrumental in our digital transformation and our migration to SAP S/4HANA.” said Sujata Dutta, Vice President at Vodafone. “We have not only been able to speed everything up dramatically, but also were able to significantly reduce our business risk and costs. This partnership underscores the tremendous value Tricentis brings to SAP environments.”

