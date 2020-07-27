Prosperity Home Mortgage Partners with DC Habitat to Complete 14 Affordable Homes

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC (Prosperity) is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Washington, D.C. (DC Habitat) to finance the completion of fourteen affordable homes in Washington, D.C. as part of its continued commitment to serving the greater Washington community.

Prosperity is pleased to provide an investment of $300,000 in financing that will be used to complete DC Habitat’s current project in the Randle Highlands neighborhood of Southeast DC. This significant support, Prosperity’s largest of a community organization to-date, will ensure the timely completion of the fourteen houses and expedite the welcoming of families into their new homes.

“ We are in the business of promoting successful homeownership, and our mission is to ensure all communities have access to affordable housing and credit,” said Tim Wilson, President & CEO of Prosperity. “ Prosperity has been, and will continue to be, committed to investing our time and resources in the communities we serve. We carefully vet and select our local partnerships, and DC Habitat shares our commitment to improving the housing needs of local communities. DC Habitat is a strong and valuable partner to both Prosperity and the DC community as a whole.”

Prosperity’s financing of the development is the most recent of its ongoing investments in DC Habitat’s work. Since the partnership began, Prosperity team members have volunteered their time at various DC Habitat builds, including multiple full-day builds at the Randle Highlands project Prosperity is now supporting with this investment. Additionally, last fall, Prosperity was a Bronze Hammer sponsor at a celebration in support of DC Habitat’s 30th Anniversary.

“ Prosperity’s continued support of this project over the last year has been crucial,” said Susanne Slater, President & CEO, DC Habitat. “ In addition to their previous generous contributions and volunteer service, this investment ensures the creation of new homeownership opportunities for DC families at a time when a safe, affordable place to call home is more important than ever.”

Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, part of the HomeServices of America family of companies, is the primary mortgage lender supporting over 30 real estate brands in major markets across the country. Prosperity is a full-service mortgage banker, specializing in residential and refinance loans. Prosperity operates in 47 jurisdictions and has a team of more than 400 local Mortgage Consultants working closely with clients throughout the home buying process. Prosperity is committed to ensuring that all communities have access to affordable credit and the opportunity for homeownership.

Habitat for Humanity of Washington, D.C. seeks to reduce poverty housing and homelessness in the nation’s capital by building decent, affordable, energy-efficient homes for those in need. In addition to building and selling affordable homes, DC Habitat provides low-cost repairs, offers financial education, and advocates for policies that create more housing for struggling families in the nation’s capital. Read more at www.dchabitat.org.