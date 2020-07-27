Thomas and New York City Launch Joint Program to Elevate Small Business Manufacturing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas, the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry, and the City of New York announced a joint program today to help New York City-based manufacturers and suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment and services reach in-market buyers across the country. Members of New York City’s manufacturing community will be added to Thomasnet.com®’s supplier database, qualification, and categorization system, providing access to over 1.3 million active industrial buyers per month.

“As a proud New York-based company and a leading platform for sourcing critical PPE equipment, we are thrilled to launch this joint program with our city’s manufacturers,” said Tony Uphoff, president and CEO of Thomas. “Helping local manufacturers reach broader markets showcases the vibrant industry and related job opportunities that New York City’s manufacturing industry represents today.”

More than 100 local companies will participate in the first stage of the program, with more expected to join in the next few months. The Manufacturing and Industrial Innovation Council (MaiiC), an industry partnership run out of the NYC Department of Small Business Services, will spearhead the sourcing of the local companies for the joint program.

“New York City is home to innovators who continue to protect our city by supplying PPE at this critical time,” said Jonnel Doris, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services. “This partnership helps our small business owners get the necessary tools to expand their work while keeping our community safe.”

The joint program entails:

At no cost, Thomas will categorize, verify, and promote selected New York City manufacturers who pivoted to help ease COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. Currently, the Thomas COVID-19 Response System has served over 1.1 million industrial users since its launch. The system spotlights more than 2,500 verified COVID-19 Response manufacturers and provides round-the-clock updates on important news for the manufacturing sector through its COVID-19 Resource Hub. Businesses will also be added to the free business listings on Thomasnet.com to ensure companies providing key goods and services can be found during this critical time. Participating companies will also be eligible for Thomasnet.com Registered and Verified Supplier Programs to help elevate the New York City suppliers' brand presence and offerings. Select businesses will be featured in the Thomas Industry Update, an industrial daily newsletter with 300,000+ active subscribers, and the Thomas Industry Podcast to help promote the ingenuity and resilience of New York City’s manufacturing community.

Thomas has also been informing the manufacturing economy through its Thomas Industrial Survey Series, which examines the pandemic’s impact on North American manufacturing and industrial suppliers along with the solutions they are implementing to meet evolving sourcing demands. The latest report reveals that two out of three manufacturing companies are looking into bringing production to North America, with apprenticeship programs being an important catalyst to combat the skilled labor shortage.

About Thomas

Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis, and tools that align with and support today's industrial buying process. Its solutions include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®, industry's largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas Industrial Data supplies sourcing and supply chain trend data to media, investors, analysts, and researchers to provide market insight and inform decision making. Thomas WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-market buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify and engage high-value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making, through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®, Thomas Industry Update, Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®), and the Thomas Index™.

About the Department of Small Business Services (SBS)

SBS helps unlock economic potential and create economic security for all New Yorkers by connecting New Yorkers to good jobs, creating stronger businesses, and building vibrant neighborhoods across the five boroughs. For more information, visit nyc.gov/sbs, call 311, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Manufacturing and Industrial Innovation Council (MaiiC)

The Manufacturing and Industrial Innovation Council (MaiiC) is one of SBS's five industry partnerships that unite small business employers, advocates and trade organizations, workers, and stakeholders from across New York City’s industrial community in order to advise City government on three main areas: talent, policy and technology transition. MaiiC has over 200 business advisory members and additional public and private partners to define employer needs, develop initiatives to meet these needs, and scale solutions throughout the City. Other industry partnerships at SBS include the construction, healthcare, hospitality, and tech fields. Learn more at maiic.nyc.