InteliChart Selected by Northeast Valley Health Corporation for Orchestrated Patient Engagement

FORT MILL, S.C. & SAN FERNANDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InteliChart, the leader in patient engagement technologies, is pleased to announce that Northeast Valley Health Corporation (NEVHC), a 150-physician federally-qualified health center practice affiliated with the Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County (CCALAC), has selected the Healthy Outcomes® platform to deliver orchestrated engagement to their patients. This process will provide a premium experience to NEVHC’s patients and staff members and bring unmatched API integration with their Nextgen EHR and practice management system.

“Community Health Centers are vital to our nation’s healthcare system, and we are pleased to help health centers like NEVHC stay connected to their patients with our smart, user-friendly suite of solutions,” said Gary Hamilton, InteliChart CEO. “Healthy Outcomes give patients the modern tools they want so, as consumers, they can take an active role in their own healthcare. Engaging and satisfying patients also strengthens a medical practice’s position in their healthcare market.”

InteliChart’s Patient Portal and Patient Intake solutions will deliver a flexible and dynamic engagement experience to NEVHC’s patients with a focus on what’s trending in consumer desires, such as: anytime mobile access, online scheduling convenience, touchless check-in, and a consistent experience across all providers and locations.

NEVHC will also be implementing InteliChart’s automated migration utility that migrates existing portal patients to the InteliChart Patient Portal and configures all clinical and demographic data, making data transfer seamless to the organization and the patient. Of equal importance to NEVHC is Patient Portal’s auto-enrollment feature that sends patients a link via e-mail allowing them to easily obtain their own PIN and therefore reducing the manual distribution of PINS by practice staff.

“We look forward to giving our patients easy access to their medical information, communicating with them in a way that meets their needs, and streamlining the care experience for our patients and staff,” said Missy Nitescu, COO of NEVHC. “We know engaged patients are more likely to adhere to care plans and that drives better outcomes. That’s why we chose InteliChart’s solutions to orchestrate a patient engagement plan that helps us succeed in an environment of healthcare consumerism and supports our value-based care goals.”

About Northeast Valley Health Corporation

With 16 licensed health centers, Northeast Valley Health Corporation (NEVHC) is one of the nation’s largest community health centers. Incorporated in 1971, NEVHC is a non-profit Joint Commission accredited Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). NEVHC’s mission is to provide quality, safe and comprehensive primary healthcare to medically underserved residents of Los Angeles County, particularly in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys, in a manner that is sensitive to the economic, social, cultural and linguistic needs of the community. For more information, visit www.NEVHC.org.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform with smart, user-friendly solutions that work in unison to engage patients and attain superior outcomes proactively. The Healthy Outcomes solution suite consists of Patient Portal, Patient eVisit, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey and Patient Activate.

Located in Fort Mill, SC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 36 million patients. We integrate with 30-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes suite. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.