ATSG Delivers 767 Freighter to MasAir of Mexico

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced the delivery of a Boeing 767-300 converted freighter to Aerotransportes Mas de Carga, S.A. de C.V. (MasAir) of Mexico City under terms of a five-year dry lease agreement with ATSG subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM).

Luis Sierra, CEO of MasAir stated, “ We are truly excited to receive this first aircraft from CAM that marks the start of a program to expand our ACMI services for our customers while continuing to provide excellent service and performance, initially in the Americas, setting our eyes on new horizons around the world.”

MasAir provides scheduled ACMI charter air cargo services on more than 20 routes in Latin America and the United States. The airline is known for safety, reliability and on-time delivery throughout its network.

“ We are excited to support CAM’s first dry-lease customer in Mexico,” said Mike Berger, chief commercial officer of ATSG. “ As the world’s largest lessor of 767 converted freighters, CAM provides dry leasing customers the opportunity to cost-effectively grow capacity to meet market demands.”

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

About MasAir

Aerotransportes Mas de Carga, S.A. de C.V. (dba MasAir Cargo Airline) is a Mexico City based airline, operating freighters since 1992. MasAir started with B707Fs, moved up to DC8-71s, and since 2001 it has operated B767-300Fs. MasAir is an IATA member and holds IOSA and ISAGO certifications. Since December 2018 MasAir has been under a new ownership structure (with Discovery Americas, a leading Mexican Private Equity Fund, as majority shareholder) and management. As a leading scheduled and charter operator, MasAir is now growing its new ACMI division. For more information, please see www.masair.com.