Travelers Teams Up with Procore to Help Contractors Manage Total Cost of Risk

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced an exclusive agreement with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software, to help contractors manage the total cost of risk through improved operations and job-site safety.

Procore’s construction platform connects entire project teams, from the office to the field and across companies. This provides key stakeholders – owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects and engineers – with the ability to collaborate across locations and devices.

“ Procore’s platform can help contractors avoid many costly losses and delays through effective risk management and cross-team collaboration,” said Lisa Morgan, President of Construction, Energy and Marine at Travelers. “ This exclusive offering is one more example of how we’re always looking for innovative ways to help our customers manage risk.”

The Procore software is currently available at a 20% discount for eligible Travelers construction insurance customers in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

“ Having immediate visibility into a project and any potential job-site exposures provides greater accountability, awareness of worker safety and clarity when things go wrong,” said Danny Seigle, Vice President of Business Development and Marketplace at Procore. “ We look forward to working with Travelers, a leading and highly respected construction insurer, to help the construction industry improve productivity, reduce losses and protect their companies.”

Travelers has a long history of helping construction clients manage risk and promote a culture of safety:

In 2019, Travelers announced that it has helped injured construction workers reduce opioid use by almost 40% through its Early Severity Predictor ® model, which identifies injured employees who are at a higher risk of developing chronic pain.

® model, which identifies injured employees who are at a higher risk of developing chronic pain. In 2018, Travelers joined Gilbane and Triax Technologies to test the safety benefits of wearable devices for the construction industry.

In 2017, Travelers created ZoneCheckSM, a first-of-its-kind online tool to help contractors identify areas surrounding a job site that are vulnerable to vibrations from heavy equipment.

