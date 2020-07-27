ams Commended by United Imaging for Accelerated Supply of Unprecedented Levels of Essential CT Detectors to fight Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

PREMSTAETTEN, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has been thanked by long-term customer, United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd (United Imaging) for its outstanding contribution to helping hospitals in China to diagnose respiratory complications of some of the first Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) patients. United Imaging’s Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners were needed quickly by hospitals in China and increasingly around the world. At this time of continuing medical crisis in a number of countries, ams is delivering its industry-leading CT detector technology to United Imaging. Both companies together demonstrated their corporate social responsibility by supporting CT examination in frontline hospitals to fight the threat of Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) to China and the world.

United Imaging develops and produces advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging, diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011 with global headquarters in Shanghai, the company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China and around the world. On January 27, the company sent an emergency notification letter to suppliers: ams immediately responded to resume work and production, overcoming numerous logistical difficulties to supply sensor components to United Imaging with urgently needed CT and digital radiology equipment for use by medical teams on the front line of the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak.

An official letter of appreciation from Mr. Lv Yun-Lei, VP Procurement of United Imaging said:

“As a leading enterprise in China’s high-end medical equipment industry, United Imaging’s medical equipment has been widely used in hospitals across the country, including Huoshenshan Hospital, Leishenshan Hospital, and mobile hospitals in Wuhan, making outstanding contributions to fighting the epidemic, and winning high praise from the governments, hospitals, and people in the affected areas. It is ams’ strong sense of social responsibility, together with United Imaging and the people of the whole country, that caused a turning point in this war without gunfire.”

With the epidemic in China effectively controlled, the country is now facing huge demand to fulfill foreign exports. United Imaging is no exception, with customers in several countries requesting medical supplies to deal with their own outbreaks of the virus. This has resulted in an unprecedented demand for the fast delivery of United Imaging equipment not only domestically, but internationally. To achieve this, United Imaging states that it intends to work jointly with ams to make greater contributions to healthcare in China and worldwide.

Pinglu Chen, Senior Vice President Greater China, ams, responded: “This is a great example of fulfilling our vision of delivering technology innovation for a better lifestyle. Like United Imaging, I firmly believe that with the efforts of governments and the people of all countries, we will be able to control Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2). On behalf of the whole team at ams, I am proud to have made this and other contributions to detecting and addressing this deadly virus, and in doing so improving medical outcomes for people around the world.”

Computed Tomography (CT)

Medical professionals are constantly pushing CT imaging equipment manufacturers to provide higher resolution images, which allow for more accurate diagnosis of a patient’s condition, while at the same time keeping X-ray dosage to a minimum, to reduce the risk to the patient’s health when undergoing a scan.

New generations of detector solutions from ams are helping equipment makers to achieve both these goals, giving reductions in X-ray doses while producing motion-free CT images.

The reason for the ams detectors’ superior performance is that they reduce noise in the sensitive analog signal chain between the photodiode and the high-speed ADC. ams technologies also eliminate the dead time that is required in the operation of many ADCs, maximizing the linearity of the output.

To learn more about ams Health Sensing and Medical Imaging solutions, please go to https://ams.com/medical-health