Babcock & Wilcox to Install Efficiency-Improving Technology for Oil Sands Boilers

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) announced today that it continues to expand its role in the petrochemical industry with a contract to install new economizers for two B&W TSSGTM natural gas-fired boilers at an oil sands project in Alberta, Canada. The project, which was awarded to a subsidiary, is valued at more than $4 million.

The Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) economizers feature an advanced design proven to provide effective performance for optimal thermal efficiency. Site work is currently underway at the job site in Canada’s Athabasca Oil Sands region. As demand for petroleum and activity in the oil sands sector increase, B&W is well-positioned to serve as critical technology providers to this industry.

“Oil sands petroleum extraction presents unique challenges and demands for the industrial boilers and related equipment used in the mining process,” said B&W Senior Vice President Jimmy Morgan. “B&W’s equipment is designed to withstand harsh conditions and our team of service professionals have significant experience working in and installing equipment for oil sands applications.”

“Our proven thermal technologies for petrochemical applications position us well in this expanding market,” Morgan said.

B&W can provide a full range of boiler and auxiliary technologies, turnaround services, field construction, construction management and maintenance services for oil sands and other industries. B&W’s TSSG boiler is adaptable to all liquid and gaseous fuel types including natural gas, produced gas and emulsified liquid fuels and provides high reliability and efficiency, combined with low operating costs.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

