J.P. Morgan Asset Management Joins ICE ETF Advisory Committee

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that JP Morgan Asset Management has joined the ICE ETF Hub advisory committee as a development partner for the platform.

“J.P. Morgan Asset Management will bring its recent expertise in building a suite of ETFs to our platform,” said Peter Borstelmann, Head of ICE ETF Hub. “As we launch new functionality, they will add valuable insights and experience to the process - particularly as we continue to roll out support for custom baskets.”

Working closely with the community of issuers, authorized participants, market makers and custodians, ICE ETF Hub was created as an open architecture platform designed to bring efficiencies and standardization to the ETF primary trading market, where shares of ETFs are created and redeemed. It currently offers support for both US-listed domestic equity and fixed income ETFs.

ICE recently launched functionality for the assembly of custom baskets in an automated way via APIs and ICE ETF Hub’s front-end user interfaces, and ICE Chat functionality is planned to launch in the third quarter of 2020. Connectivity between ICE ETF Hub and ICE FI Select for secondary market cash bond execution is also planned to launch during the third quarter, and support for US-listed international equity ETFs is planned for later in 2020.

“As an issuer serving fast-growing ETF markets, we’re aware of the critical need for a robust infrastructure for the primary market that can support our customers’ needs for both investment returns and innovation,” said Joanna Gallegos, Global Head of ETF Strategy at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “The ICE ETF Hub advisory committee is squarely focused on improving that infrastructure and we look forward to helping pursue greater efficiencies to the ETF market.”

* An Authorized Participant is an institutional firm authorized by an ETF issuer to facilitate creations or redemptions of ETF shares.

