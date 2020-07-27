iHeartMedia Los Angeles Partners with FanVestor, the Fan Investing and Fan Commerce Leader, for a Series of Fan-Inspired Charitable Sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, iHeartMedia Los Angeles announces a partnership with FanVestor, a first of its kind fan-investing and fan-commerce app, to raise money for local charities providing access to healthy meals for children and others affected by COVID-19 school closures and financial hardship.

FanVestor, the first of its kind fan-engagement app and platform to enable fan-sourced sports, music and entertainment celebrity brands, is hosting a series of virtual in-app sweepstakes launching today. Fans are invited to download the free FanVestor app via the App Store, Google Play or FanVestor.com, and create an account. Each fan who downloads the FanVestor app and creates an account will automatically be entered to win a daily $1,000 cash prize and can also enter to win one virtual fan experience sweepstakes of their choice for free.

Virtual fan experiences up for grabs include:

-A Private Virtual Hang with The Jonas Brothers hosted by 104.3 MYFM’s on-air personality Valentine. Winner will also receive a personally autographed guitar and artist merch.

-A Private Virtual Hang with DJ Khaled, hosted by Big Boy from REAL 92.3. DJ Khaled will also send the winner an autographed vinyl.

-Co-Host for The Day on 102.7 KIIS FM’s “Top 9 at 9 Countdown” alongside on-air personality EJ, plus a private virtual hang and interview with artist, singer and dancer Jackson Wang.

-Private Virtual Brunch with Ryan Seacrest and the cast of 102.7 KIIS FM’s “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” show. Brunch meal will be sent to the winner’s home to enjoy along with special gifts from Ryan Seacrest.

-Private Virtual Q&A with professional baseball players Justin Turner or Max Muncy hosted by AM 570 LA Sports (KLAC) on-air personalities Petros and Money. The winner will also receive a team gift bag and jersey from one of the players and two of the original seats from Dodger Stadium.

-Virtual Cocktails with Ben Higgins and Ashley I from The Bachelor and the popular iHeartRadio Original Podcast “Almost Famous.” The winner will receive several Ben and Ashley inspired gifts sent to their home in advance of the session.

Fans will also have the option to purchase additional entries to the virtual fan experience sweepstakes, with a portion of the proceeds going to one of the participating charities:

No Kid Hungry – No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

The Dream Center will benefit from the Justin Turner and Max Muncy experiences. It is a resource center focused on finding solutions to homelessness, hunger and the lack of education through residential and community outreach programs. The Dream Center’s Justin and Kourtney Turner Food Bank have fed over 1,200,000 meals since March 16th of 2020 when they launched their “Grab n Go” program providing families with hot meals, diapers and produce boxes. The food bank also services over 63 local Los Angeles non-profits, processing over one million pounds of food per month.

“iHeartMedia Los Angeles is excited to partner with the new FanVestor fan engagement app at a time when our listeners, the fans, are craving interaction with their favorite artists and trusted iHeartMedia personalities,” said Kevin LeGrett, iHeartMedia’s Division President.

“We are thrilled that FanVestor and iHeartMedia Los Angeles have partnered to offer money-can’t-buy artist experiences at a time when connection, unity and inclusion mean so much to everyone. In addition to qualifying for the daily $1,000 cash prize and the fan experience sweepstakes of their choice for free, fans can also buy additional tickets to enter any other fan experience sweepstakes. We want to raise money in support of these great charities and give everyone a chance to win, not just to the ‘the highest bidder’,” said FanVestor Founder & CEO, Michael Golomb.

Download the FanVestor app for free at the App Store, Google Play or at FanVestor.com.

