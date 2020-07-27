GAINSystems Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Francisco Partners

CHICAGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAINSystems, a rapidly-growing provider of advanced Supply Chain Planning and Inventory Optimization solutions, today announced a significant growth investment from Francisco Partners, a leading global technology-focused investment firm. This transaction represents the first institutional capital invested into the company. CEO Bill Benton and members of the GAINSystems management team are retaining a controlling ownership stake.

“Particularly in today’s dynamic economic environment, companies of all sizes need to optimize their supply chains to mitigate risk and improve performance and profitability,” said Benton. “We chose Francisco Partners for their proven ability to enhance value creation for customers within our context of strong growth and focus on delivering best-in-class results.”

“The value realized by GAINSystems’ extremely satisfied customer base has fueled the company’s rapid growth and leadership recognition by Gartner and other industry analysts,” said Adam Solomon, Principal at Francisco Partners. “GAINSystems provides the most comprehensive supply chain planning suite in the industry, all delivered by a single technology platform and a proven results-focused implementation methodology. This enables customers to realize significant return-on-investment in a very rapid timeframe.”

Deep Shah, Co-President at Francisco Partners, added, “We have spent many years evaluating the supply chain planning market and have long admired GAINSystems for its market-leading product functionality and demonstrated customer results. We are extremely excited to partner with Bill and the rest of the GAINSystems team, as we believe that the opportunity in front of the company is vast and that GAINSystems’ solutions will only grow in strategic importance over time as they become a leader in the supply chain planning software market.”

About GAINSystems

GAINSystems combines innovative deployment approaches with comprehensive supply chain optimization solutions — delivering sustained results with little risk. Its holistic approach considers comprehensive profit/cost and variability across supply & demand in a dynamic fashion for every SKU across the enterprise (and, increasingly, among enterprises). With GAINSystems’s proven methodology, companies consistently see superior and rapid results including lower inventories, reduced operating costs, increased plan accuracy, and higher service/sales. To learn more visit www.GAINSystems.com.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised more than $24 billion in committed capital and invested in more than 300 technology companies, making it one of the most active and long-standing investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.