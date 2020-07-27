Analog Devices Acquires HDMI Business from INVECAS, Expanding High Performance Audiovisual Capabilities

NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) today announced that it has acquired the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business of INVECAS, a Santa Clara based company specializing in embedded software and system level solutions. This addition will provide ADI with complete audio and video solutions to meet the growing needs of enterprise and consumer markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“HDMI technology is in high demand for business, professional, consumer and automotive video applications,” said John Hassett, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Consumer at Analog Devices. “The acquisition of INVECAS’ HDMI business positions ADI to deliver more complete solutions throughout the entire customer journey – from chip, to certification, to end product. We are thrilled to enhance ADI’s capabilities with the addition of this group’s expertise.”

Through this acquisition, ADI will also increase the company’s role in the standards body representing HDMI – which helps shape the future of all HDMI connected technologies, such as HDMI 2.1 feature sets and lower power consumption. In addition, ADI will incorporate certification and compliance capabilities, ensuring support for customers throughout their HDMI development cycles, from concept to pre-compliance and release. As the industry continues to grow and HMDI 2.1 is rolled out, applications such as 8K and 10K video, enhanced audio return, variable refresh rate and more will become commonplace. Additionally, this will allow for greater adoption of these technologies, with ADI expanding offerings to a wider audience with broader feature sets and lower power consumption.

The INVECAS HDMI technology group has a long history in the space, stemming from Silicon Image, a semiconductor company founded in 1995, where the HDMI technology was first created. This team’s leadership will continue to play a critical role in the combination of ADI’s audio and visual business units.

“As we march toward HDMI 2.1 and help usher in additional, groundbreaking technologies, the requirements and demand to power these next-generation applications has never been higher,” said Laxman Vemury, Vice President and General Manager, INVECAS. “By bringing together these two great teams, we can provide expanded offerings that will allow our customers greater adoption of these technologies with even broader feature sets and lower power consumption.”

With the acquisition of INVECAS’ HDMI business, ADI is augmenting its portfolio of sensing technologies and solutions that enhance human interaction and experiences. Opening new applications and dynamic user interfaces enabled by a broad portfolio of technologies that, when combined with the company’s technical expertise, will allow devices to interact with the world in groundbreaking ways. These innovations are aimed at tackling the increased demand for immersive experiences.

Analog Devices’ product suite includes the industry’s broadest selection of HDMI interface solutions for applications including HDTV, set-top boxes, A/V receivers, projectors, and other multiple input displays. To learn more about ADI’s available products across its HDMI and sensory solutions set visit: www.analog.com/consumer.

To learn more about HDMI 2.1 visit: www.hdmi.org.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices (Nasdaq:ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our statements regarding expected benefits of our acquisition of the HDMI business of INVECAS, expected advances in our technology and product development efforts, and expected benefits and future development of the acquired products, technology and solutions, that are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which Analog Devices operates. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements, and such statements should not be relied upon as representing Analog Devices' expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements include: higher than expected or unexpected costs associated with or relating to the transaction; the expected benefits, synergies and prospects of the transaction may not be achieved in a timely manner, or at all; the acquired products, technology and solutions may not be successfully integrated with ADI's following the closing; difficulty or delay in the design, development, production and marketing of the acquired products, technology and solutions; and other risk factors described in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us.