Turnitin Named the Academic Integrity Partner of the National Honor Society

OAKLAND, Calif.--Turnitin and the National Honor Society (NHS) have joined in a promotional effort to bring greater visibility to the standards of academic integrity in K–12 education. The two organizations say their combined efforts will help raise awareness and encourage students to always be honest, to respect intellectual property through proper citation, and not to cheat or take shortcuts in their schoolwork.

“Academic integrity is a key component within the NHS core values, and we expect that all members and advisers strive to uphold these standards,” said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), which serves as the parent organization of NHS. “Through our partnership with Turnitin, we will champion the notion of academic integrity within National Honor Society schools by sharing resources that empower students to be honest, active citizens in all they do during their school years and beyond.”

NHS is the nation’s premier organization recognizing outstanding high school students. The foundational pillars of NHS—scholarship, service, leadership, and character—equip students with the skills they need to become well-rounded, valuable, and active citizens in their communities. It is estimated that more than one million students participate in NHS activities, with chapters found in all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canada, and around the world. Membership both recognizes students for their accomplishments and challenges them to develop their leadership further through active involvement in school activities and community service.

Turnitin products are at the core of academic integrity efforts in K–12 and higher education. Their flagship Turnitin Feedback Studio service can soon be layered with the new Turnitin Originality module, which helps institutions authenticate and verify the authorship of submitted papers, and Draft Coach, which helps students improve their research, citation, and academic writing skills inside of Google Docs. All of these resources are critical elements of supporting academic integrity in the uncertain times educators face as COVID-19 continues to upend the traditional school model.

“The partnership brings together Turnitin and NHS, two leading organizations dedicated to upholding the ideals of academic integrity,” said Chris Caren, CEO of Turnitin. “It takes a top-to-bottom effort to provide instructional tools to teach how to respectfully and properly use intellectual property. The partnership with the National Honor Society reflects Turnitin’s commitment to help educators guide their students toward higher standards of integrity and to help students to do their best, original work.”

The partnership will run through the 2020–21 school year. Turnitin and NHS will co-produce special webinars, collaborate on student programming, and celebrate the National Honor Society's 100th birthday in March of 2021. Learn more at www.nhs.us/partners/turnitin.

About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and research and supporting the development of original thinking skills. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness. Our products are used by educators to guide their students towards higher standards of integrity and by students and researchers to do their best, original work. Turnitin is headquartered in Oakland, Calif., with international offices in the U.K., Netherlands, Australia, Korea, India, and throughout Latin America. Over 15,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use our products: iThenticate, Authorship, Feedback Studio, Originality Check, and Gradescope. @Turnitin

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student’s potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Student Council.