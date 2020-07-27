Toshiba Awarded National Procurement Agreement

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Business Solutions today announces it has secured Region 4 ESC contract #R191103 for “Copiers and Printers” available through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector.

The contract allows Toshiba the opportunity to seamlessly deploy its entire line of A3 and A4 multifunction printers (MFPs), wide/large-format devices, label printers, managed print services, document software, and digital signage solutions to state and local governments, K-12 schools, colleges and universities across the United States. This is the third contract awarded to Toshiba through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector.

Contracts available through OMNIA Partners have been competitively solicited and publicly awarded with cost-optimized vendor agreements meeting its stringent criteria. This makes it easier for its participating agencies to select from hand-picked vendors delivering products and services meeting the specific demands of government, educational institutions and nonprofits throughout the United States.

OMNIA Partners agreement with Toshiba enables its participants to deploy the manufacturer’s full line of office and specialty printers. Such equipment includes include Toshiba’s award-winning e‑STUDIO™ devices that address the comprehensive document workflow requirements of today’s public sector organizations by blending elite engineering and functionality with leading security features. Additionally, Toshiba’s flexible and fast label printer suite enables on-demand labeling. The company’s Encompass Print as a Service managed print services program further enhances print fleet efficiency and productivity while optimizing savings.

On the audio-visual side, Toshiba’s digital signage provides organizations customizable systems for conveying important information and messages in an interactive and visually compelling manner. Toshiba delivers displays, content creation, integration, installation and project management services for locations with a single screen to the biggest arenas and stadiums.

“OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is pleased that one of our lead agencies, Region 4 ESC, selected Toshiba in a competitive solicitation process as a supplier for copiers and printers,” said OMNIA Partners, Public Sector Senior Vice President of Sales Allan McCombs. “The broad scope of the contract, which includes Toshiba’s full product line of multifunction, label and POS printers, digital signage, managed print solutions and much more, will be extremely beneficial to public agencies nationwide.”

“Toshiba is thrilled to continue our partnership with OMNIA Partners, Public Sector to successfully manage the document workflow, labeling and AV needs of local and state governments and places of learning nationwide,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Operating Officer Larry White. “We look forward to closely collaborating with these vitally important organizations while deploying our industry-leading portfolio of hardware, software and services to help them operate more efficiently, effectively and affordably.”

