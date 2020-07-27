CACI Awarded a Multiple-Award U.S. Air Force Contract to Develop Advanced Battle Management System

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today that it has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/Chief Architect Integration Office for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI stands ready to provide critical mission expertise and technology to the U.S. Air Force’s JADC2 effort, to help U.S. forces integrate operations across all domains and against any adversary.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “CACI is prepared to provide the integrated and multidomain capabilities the U.S. military requires, as our country faces a more complex array of threats than ever before.”

