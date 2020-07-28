ACI Worldwide and Arvato Financial Solutions Partner to Combat eCommerce Fraud

NAPLES, Fla. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Arvato Financial Solutions to combat the rising levels of eCommerce fraud during the Covid-19 crisis.

As part of the collaboration, ACI is offering Arvato Financial Solutions’ best-in-class Manual Order Review service to all its merchant fraud customers globally. The solution enables merchants across all sectors to further optimize their fraud management performance.

Part of Germany’s Bertelsmann Group, Arvato Financial Solutions is a global provider of end-to-end financial services solutions, including fraud management and prevention. Its manual order review service is being used by some of the biggest global eCommerce companies and complements ACI’s award-winning fraud management capabilities in the ACI Secure eCommerce solution. The partnership enables ACI merchants to outsource their manual review process, which will help them to review and decision their challenge queue more quickly, while still retaining the high levels of fraud management performance provided by the ACI platform.

“Our aim is to provide a seamless and scalable manual review service for our customers, as merchants often do not have a sufficient pool of skilled staff available for reviews, especially during peak trading times,” said Fabian Gloerfeld, vice president, payments intelligence, ACI Worldwide. “The service aims to reduce the overall cost of operation for merchants by providing access to an extended team of skilled fraud professionals.”

“Manual order reviews are an important last line of defence against fraud. Even merchants with sophisticated fraud prevention solutions in place still benefit from having an individual review certain suspicious transactions,” said Florian Haubold, vice president, Arvato Financial Solutions. “Today’s digitally connected customers expect a seamless experience, and quick and accurate order review processing time is critical to compete in today’s fast-paced eCommerce world.”

Key features and benefits of the Manual Order Review solution:

Integrates seamlessly with ACI Secure eCommerce; continuous, global, multilingual support is available to accommodate merchant needs wherever and whenever they trade

Enables merchants to minimize risk and loss through improved accuracy and flexible resources to help prevent fraud and chargebacks, even in peak trading periods

Reduces false positives by minimizing the volume of genuine orders that are cancelled

Faster decisions help minimize friction in the customer experience and prevent delays in order fulfilment

No technical integration is required, ensuring fast deployment, minimal investment and maximum ROI

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

About Arvato Financial Solutions

Arvato Financial Solutions provides professional financial services to renowned international brands as well as respected local businesses—allowing them to leave their credit management to a professional, so they can focus on what matters most for their business. The services center around cash flow in all segments of the customer lifecycle: from identity, fraud and credit risk management, to payment and financing services and debt collection.

The Arvato Financial Solutions team is made up of reliable experts in around 20 countries, including 7,500 IT, analytics, process and legal specialists, dedicated to revealing the advantages of predictive analytics, leading-edge platforms and big data. All employees are aligned by a common goal: to make sure client’s credit management runs effortlessly and efficiently, ultimately resulting in optimized financial performance. For further information please visit finance.arvato.com.

