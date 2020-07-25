Digital Okta and RackNap Join Forces to Boost Cloud Adoption in MENA Region

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Okta, an Abu Dhabi based cloud services provider focused on enabling digital transformation journeys for businesses with cloud, mobility, IoT and Big Data solutions, entered into an alliance with RackNap, a cloud business automation platform, to drive cloud adoption in the MENA region.

Digital Okta leverages the best innovations in the cloud to help companies accelerate ahead. They understand that providing great customer experience is crucial to increase cloud adoption – and great customer experience happens when the services are delivered smoothly to customers, they are billed seamlessly, and get prompt support.

Digital Okta chose to partner with RackNap to automate its cloud billing and service provisioning, and to provide an online marketplace to the customers. This will help them manage service delivery for Microsoft cloud services, like Office 365, Azure and more and improve efficiency in the business processes, resulting in improved customer satisfaction.

“We always strive to provide the best service to our customers and in the current digital era, we need to deliver services with a great customer experience. RackNap enables us to achieve this and create a leverage over the competition with the power of automated service provisioning and seamless billing. After changes in Microsoft licensing, there is an increase in business opportunity for CSPs and by partnering with RackNap, we aim to boost the adoption of cloud in MENA region and serve an even bigger customer base.” said Feras Al Jabi, SVP, Digital Okta.

By associating with RackNap, Digital Okta can:

Automate cloud services provisioning, billing and renewal reminders centrally.

Offer transparency in customer billing and resource usage with online marketplace for customers.

Bundle cloud services with other managed services to get better ROI.

“We are glad to partner with Digital Okta – an organization that was born in the cloud. Now more than ever, customers seek better experience and want transparency. With this partnership, we intend to meet these expectations by improving customer experience in the purchase and consumption of cloud services and providing transparency in terms of billing and cloud usage. This will help to cater to increasing demand for cloud services and drive the adoption of cloud in the MENA region,” said Sabarinathan Sampath, SVP, RackNap.

About Digital Okta

Digital Okta (ITQAN Global For Cloud & Digital Computing Systems Digital OKTA L.L.C) helps companies leverage Cloud, Mobility, AI, IoET and Big Data to serve their customers better and transform their businesses.

Digital Okta partners with its customers in their business IT transformation journey by providing state-of-the-art solutions that optimize their architecture in return for affordable services.

For more details, visit https://www.digitalokta.ae/

About RackNap

RackNap is a cloud service delivery and business automation platform that enables Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), traditional IT vendors (system integrators, distributors) and telcos to offer Cloud services via a unified marketplace. They can offer these services from their own data centers as well as resell cloud services of Microsoft (Office 365, Azure) and other vendors via RackNap. The platform automates ordering, provisioning and billing; offers management of sales and marketing; provides capability of managing inventory, support and helpdesk; supports multi-tier white labelled partner creation and management; and creates real-time business intelligence reports.

For more details, visit http://www.racknap.com.