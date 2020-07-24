Books-A-Million Store to Remain Open in Jacksonville Beach, FL!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Books-A-Million is pleased to announce the renewal of its lease at South Beach Parkway Plaza in Jacksonville Beach, FL. Books-A-Million’s Chief Executive Officer, Terrance G. Finley commented “We are delighted to be able to continue to serve the communities of Jacksonville Beach and Ponte Vedra Beach. We believe bookstores play a special and essential role in the cultural life of the communities we serve and since 1995 Jax Beach has been an important part of the Books-A-Million family. We appreciate Sleiman Enterprises & Retail Planning Corporation working with us to assure that we can commit to this vibrant community for years to come.”

Commenting for Sleiman Enterprises, VP of Asset Management, Paul Thomas said, “Books-A-Million is a valued merchant at South Beach Parkway Plaza. We share the belief that bookstores are an important asset for any community. We are pleased that Books-A-Million will remain part of the beaches’ retail landscape.”

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in the 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).