3M and Alabama Finalize New Interim Consent Order for 3M Decatur Operations

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3M and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) have announced an Interim Consent Order that resolves matters related to previously disclosed per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) discharges at 3M’s Decatur, Ala. facility, and furthers the company’s comprehensive program investigating and performing appropriate remediation of soil and groundwater in the area.

“ 3M takes pride in being part of the Decatur community for nearly 60 years, and the company values its role as a good neighbor and steward of the environment,” said Michelle Howell, 3M Decatur plant manager. “ During the last 12 months, we have identified areas where we can do more and better, and we’re committed to doing our part in our operations moving forward.”

The company, with oversight from ADEM, will implement changes that will meet or exceed operational best practices for PFAS management. These changes include the design and installation of additional state-of-the-art treatment technologies to help prevent PFAS from entering the environment and which complement the two advanced water treatment systems currently operating at the Decatur facility to remove PFAS from process wastewater. 3M will also implement a comprehensive water minimization program that, once fully implemented, has the potential to reduce the volume of the 3M Decatur facility’s water consumption.

3M is committed to full and timely implementation of the Consent Order obligations and remains committed to continuing to work with ADEM, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the community.

The Interim Consent Order will build upon 3M’s existing commitment to identify, investigate and perform appropriate remediation of legacy contamination of soil and groundwater at sites where materials from 3M’s facility are located. To date, 3M has invested more than $100 million to address PFAS at the 3M Decatur site, including a significant cap and containment project to manage PFAS-impacted soil and groundwater, and the installation of a granular activated carbon system to remove PFAS from ground water.

As 3M makes progress on this agreement, the company will communicate about its actions on its newly launched webpage: www.3M.com/AlabamaStewardship.

