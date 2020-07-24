S&P reaffirmed Guotai Junan International’s BBB+ Long-term Issuer Rating

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, the “Company”, stock code:1788) is pleased to announce that Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”), the global credit rating agency, has updated its credit rating report on the parent group Guotai Junan Securities and its subsidiary Guotai Junan International recently. In which, S&P reaffirmed Guotai Junan International’s BBB+ long term and A-2 short-term issuer ratings with a stable outlook. At the beginning of the year, Moody’s Investor Service also reaffirmed the Company’s Baa2 long term issuer rating. Currently the Company enjoys an industry-leading credit rating level among the Chinese securities companies in Hong Kong.

Regarding Guotai Junan International, S&P stated in the report (please contact S&P for the full report):

The Company is a core subsidiary of the parent group Guotai Junan Securities and make contribution to the parent to a relatively great extent. S&P equalized their ratings on Guotai Junan International with that on the parent. The Company could benefit indirectly from potential extraordinary support from Shanghai government through the parent. As the core international platform within the parent group, Guotai Junan International played an important role in sponsoring the parent’s Hong Kong IPO. As of the end of 2019, the parent group Guotai Junan Securities maintained its ownership of the Company at 68.48%. It is expected that Guotai Junan International’s contribution to the parent will keep going up in the next one to two years. The Company is estimated to continue receiving parent’s support to expand its business while maintain satisfactory capital and liquidity position.

About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (1788.HK)

Guotai Junan International is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management and financial products.

The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index, FTSE HK ex H share index and FTSE4Good index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned “Baa2 / Prime-2” and “BBB+ / A-2” long-term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively.

The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region.

For more information about Guotai Junan International:

Official website: http://www.gtjai.com

2020 corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEL2YHKwRQA

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group on behalf of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited issues the press release.