Evercore Announces Strategic Alliance with Seneca Evercore in Brazil

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Seneca Evercore, an independent strategic advisory firm based in São Paulo, Brazil. The partnership allows the two firms to leverage their combined capabilities and knowledge, expanding Evercore’s global network and broadening Seneca Evercore’s set of solutions for clients.

Daniel Wainstein and Rodrigo Mello, together with other partners, recently acquired the Greenhill Brazil platform, renaming it Seneca Evercore. Daniel and Rodrigo have worked together for the last 20 years, initially at Goldman Sachs and most recently at Greenhill where they were Co-Heads of Greenhill Brazil.

“ I have had the privilege of knowing and working professionally with Daniel and Rodrigo since 2000 and can attest to their excellence as bankers, and equally important, to their integrity as individuals,” said John Weinberg, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Evercore. “ I believe they are an excellent match with our Core Values, and I am genuinely looking forward to working closely once again with Daniel and Rodrigo and their team.”

Ralph Schlosstein, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Evercore, said, “ Brazil is a fast growing and important market for our global clients and our firm. We are excited about this alliance and we believe that we have found the right partner in Seneca Evercore, led by two of the most experienced Advisory bankers in Brazil. With our breadth and depth of industry coverage and capabilities, combined with Seneca Evercore’s local knowledge and relationships, we believe that together we have created a unique opportunity to best serve our respective clients.”

Mr. Wainstein commented, “ As Brazil enters a phase of significant investment from abroad and rising demand for restructuring solutions, we see this as the ideal time to form a partnership with Evercore and bring the benefits of Evercore’s leading global independent advisory platform to our clients. We plan to utilize Evercore’s broad capabilities and footprint and, in turn, we will share our own regional expertise and network of relationships.”

“ We are excited about the possibilities for Seneca Evercore and believe that, with this alliance, we will be able to provide our clients with a wider range of solutions to their strategic decisions, while upholding our shared commitment to providing high quality, differentiated, and independent advice.” concluded Mr. Mello.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

About Seneca Evercore

The predecessor to Seneca Evercore, Greenhill & Co.’s subsidiary in Brazil, was founded in 2013 by a group of senior bankers who departed from Goldman Sachs. In 2020, the same group of partners acquired the Greenhill business in Brazil and a partnership was established with Evercore to form Seneca Evercore. Seneca Evercore provides conflict-free advice to companies, families and private equity funds on strategy, mergers, takeovers and takeover defense, acquisitions and divestments, restructurings and capital market activities. More information about Seneca Evercore can be found on the Company's website at www.senecaevercore.com.