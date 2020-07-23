PG&E, Local Fire Safe Councils Empower Communities to Help Prevent, Prepare for Wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has joined forces with local Fire Safe Councils to enhance the safety and preparedness of local communities in connection with the 2020 wildfire season. PG&E is providing $2.3 million to fund local Fire Safe Council and 501(c)(3) organizations projects across 28 counties to reduce the threat of wildfires and help keep communities safe.

“With the increased wildfire threat our state faces, we all must continue to adapt to these challenges and find ways to reduce the risk of wildfire. We appreciate our ongoing partnership with local Fire Safe Councils and nonprofit organizations to complete this important safety work. These projects create fuel breaks to protect communities, clear vegetation from evacuation routes, and help underserved customers create critical defensible space to protect their homes from fire across our service area,” said Andy Vesey, PG&E Utility CEO and President.

“The California Fire Safe Council is pleased with PG&E’s continued commitment to funding local Fire Safe Council wildfire mitigation projects. The flexibility and immediate availability of PG&E funding allows for immediate use in communities as well as matching funds for federal grants,” said Patty Ciesla, executive director of the California Fire Safe Council.

Since 2014, and including this year, PG&E will have provided $17 million to local Fire Safe Councils and 501(c)(3) organizations to fund more than 300 projects in Northern and Central California. Projects have included fuel reduction, shaded fuel breaks, emergency access and wood-chipping programs. This year, PG&E is providing funding to local councils and nonprofits to complete approximately 41 projects in 28 counties. Projects must be completed by November of this year. A list of Fire Safe Councils and 501(c)(3) organizations receiving project funding is below.

Community Wildfire Safety Program

In addition to partnering with local Fire Safe Councils and 501(c)(3) organizations, PG&E is preparing for wildfires through its Community Wildfire Safety Program. The company launched the program in 2018 as an additional precautionary measure intended to reduce wildfire threats and strengthen communities for the future. Through the program, PG&E is bolstering wildfire prevention and emergency response efforts, putting in place new and enhanced safety measures, and doing more over the long term to harden its electric system to help reduce wildfire risks and to keep its customers safe.

Local Fire Safe Councils and 501(c)(3) Organizations Receiving Funding for Projects

Organization County Amador Fire Safe Council Amador Bennett Ridge Fire Safety Organization Sonoma Butte County Fire Safe Council Butte Calaveras Foothills Fire Safe Council Calaveras Calaveras Resource Conservation District Calaveras California Fire Safe Council Northern California Calaveras Healthy Impact Product Solutions (CHIPS) Calaveras City of Santa Cruz Santa Cruz Diablo Fire Safe Council Alameda/Contra Costa El Dorado County Fire Safe Council El Dorado Fire Safe Council For Monterey County Monterey Fire Safe Council of Nevada County Nevada Fire Safe Council of Santa Cruz County Santa Cruz Fire Safe Sonoma Sonoma FIRESafe MARIN Marin Hayward Fire Department Alameda Highway 108 Fire Safe Council Tuolumne Highway 168 Fire Safe Council Fresno Iowa Hill Community Club Placer Lassen Fire Safe Council, Inc. Lassen/Shasta Lower Mattole Fire Safe Council Humboldt Mariposa County Fire Safe Council, Inc. Mariposa Mendocino County Fire Safe Council Mendocino Napa Communities Firewise Foundation Napa Plumas County Fire Safe Council Plumas Regional Parks Foundation/East Bay Regional Parks Foundation Alameda/Contra Costa San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council San Luis Obispo Santa Clara Fire Safe Council Santa Clara/Santa Cruz South Skyline Fire Safe Council Santa Cruz Trinity County Fire Safe Council Trinity Woodside Fire Protection District San Mateo Yankee Hill Fire Safe Council Butte Yosemite/Sequoia Resource Conservation & Development Council Madera Yuba County Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council Yuba

