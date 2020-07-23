BioConnect Recognized as Part of MaRS Momentum Program for Fast Scaling Canadian Companies

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the heels of winning the Security Industry Association’s (SIA) New Product Showcase award for the Best Emerging Technology in 2020, BioConnect is thrilled to be selected into the MaRS Momentum Program. It is a launchpad for global powerhouse companies. It is an exclusive program designed to support the executives of high growth companies on their way to exceeding $100 million in revenue in the next five years.

The program, which is funded by the Federal Economic Development Agency, works closely with senior executives from each company to provide a strategic framework and support to turn high-potential companies into high-growth global powerhouses.

“BioConnect’s mission is to enable trust in the connected world. Being selected into the MaRS Momentum program is truly incredible and is exactly the support we need to scale BioConnect’s Trust Platform globally,” said Rob Douglas, Chairman & CEO of BioConnect.

Krista Jones, Momentum’s founding executive, stresses that she is not creating a narwhal list or supporting companies that go for growth at any cost, however. “The companies we have selected are being built on Canadian values. They are growing in sustainable, profitable ways, solving urgent issues and creating the kind of good jobs Canada needs,” she said.

BioConnect provides trusted security for companies, protecting data, buildings, employees and transactions. “We want to bring trust to the enterprise, unifying every access event, both physical and digital,” continues Chairman & CEO, Rob Douglas.

BioConnect has been developing industry-leading technologies for the past 10 years and the Unified Mobile Access Solution providing ‘Wellness Declaration’ to protect against the second wave spread of COVID-19 is now available. You can build your own custom security solution, including the award-winning BioConnect Link Unified Mobile Access Solution, at bioconnect.com/get-started.