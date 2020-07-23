Reliance Standard and Springboard Benefits partner to enhance employee experience and streamline benefits administration this enrollment season.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Standard, a leader in absence and employee benefit solutions and Springboard Benefits, an innovative, cloud based, employee benefits technology company, have announced a new partnership that optimizes employee engagement and streamlines employer administration for their mutual group benefits clients.

“ In a year when social distancing and remote work arrangements have become widespread, we’ve seen increased demand for benefits education alongside alternatives to traditional group meetings or onsite, one-on-one interaction,” said Paula Hanson, director of voluntary solutions at Reliance Standard. “ This partnership enables us to provide solutions through both technology and telephonic benefits coaching to employer clients of any size.”

With a modern, secure, mobile experience, Springboard’s hello iris! platform, makes it simple and easy for employees to understand and participate in all their benefit options.

Virtual access to health and benefit coaches is available to all eligible employees when and where they need it. In addition, the partnership provides employers with many unique, advantages to support management of their benefits plans year round. These include:

Rapid onboarding with no file feeds for Reliance Standard products.

A single integrated invoicing solution for an employer’s entire benefits portfolio, including medical.

Simple, self-service enrollment, including education and decision support tools.

Open enrollment, new hire and Qualifying Life Event (QLE) management.

Real-time evidence of insurability: no forms, no feeds, no development required.

Integration with payroll providers and real-time data flow back to the employer.

Real-time reporting, including enrollments, beneficiaries, and election status monitoring.

Expedited claims management through secure access for eligibility verification.

No development, license or subscription fees in most cases.

“ Our platform and coaches give employees the power to obtain, access and optimize their health and benefit programs during the initial enrollment and through significant events in their life,” said Amy Parkman, Founder and Chief Product Officer at Springboard Benefits. “hello iris! has redefined 'open enrollment' from that unpleasant, annual event to an ongoing, personalized experience that individuals value more and more over time.”

This partnership is available now to all brokers and employers seeking a solution for this upcoming enrollment season. To see a live demo, contact your benefit advisor or local Reliance Standard office.

About Reliance Standard

Reliance Standard is a leader in absence and employee benefits solutions including financial protection, absence management and supplemental health, with a portfolio of insurance products that include disability, life, accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, medical stop loss and limited benefit medical. Reliance Standard markets these solutions nationwide through independent brokers and agents to employers of all sizes.

Reliance Standard is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance sectors globally. The Group’s main operating subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF), was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and leading property and casualty insurer in Japan.

About Springboard Benefits

Through modern, cloud-based technology, and personalized experiences with health and benefit coaches, Springboard empowers a convergence of insurance carriers, brokers, and employers that eliminates the frustration of an intimidating healthcare system, and welcomes employees and individuals to participate in a delightful, personalized health and benefit experience. (http://www.springboardbenefits.com)