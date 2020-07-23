YuJa Formally Announces Partnership with Lamar University to Provide Site-Wide Video CMS and Lecture Capture Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, announces today that Lamar University, a public university in Beaumont, Texas, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform in efforts to improve student engagement campus-wide. Home to over 15,000 students, Lamar University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and offers over 100 degree opportunities.

After a robust Request for Proposal (RFP) review, the YuJa Enterprise Video platform was selected for site-wide implementation. The University’s specific service requirements included a video CMS, Blackboard Learn enterprise integration, secure on-demand and live streaming, video engagement tools and classroom recording tools. These tools were procured to help support Lamar University's goal to expand the delivery and efficacy of online content and improve student engagement.

“ Universities and institutions are continually seeking enterprise video CMS solutions to effectively deliver online content to their students everywhere,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa Inc. “ We are proud to provide Lamar University with digital media solutions, particularly when delivering engaging content is more important than ever.”

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video CMS, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About Lamar University

Home to more than 15,000 students, Lamar University is among the fastest growing Texas colleges and universities. LU is a member of The Texas State University System, which is the first higher education system of Texas and maintains the lowest average tuition and fees of any university system in Texas. With more than 100 degree options and a community that cares, Lamar University’s students are always proud to be Cardinals.