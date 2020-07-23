Hansoh Pharma Announces Strategic Collaboration and Licensing Agreement for Almonertinib

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (“Hansoh Pharma”; 3692.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in China, today announced a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement for almonertinib with EQRx™, a biopharmaceutical company committed to making innovative medicines at dramatically lower prices for the benefit of people and society. Under the terms of the agreement, EQRx will be responsible for the development and commercialization of almonertinib in the United States, Europe, Japan and all other global markets outside of Greater China, and Hansoh Pharma will continue its development and commercialization of almonertinib in Greater China. EQRx and Hansoh will seek to jointly conduct global studies to further expand the potential of almonertinib as a monotherapy and in combination therapy settings. Hansoh will receive undisclosed upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalty payments.

“With a world-class clinical and regulatory team, EQRx is an outstanding partner for Hansoh Pharma to advance the development of almonertinib outside of Greater China,” said Aifeng Lyu, Ph.D., President of Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hansoh Pharma. “We look forward to working closely with EQRx for the benefit of lung cancer patients around the world.”

“We are excited to add almonertinib to our ever expanding pipeline of innovative medicines,” said Alexis Borisy, chairman, founder and chief executive officer of EQRx. “This agreement adds a high quality, clinically significant therapy for treating lung cancer, while bringing EQRx a step closer to making critically important medicines affordable for people who need them.”

In March 2020, almonertinib received marketing authorization from the NMPA in China for second-line treatment in patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC. Almonertinib provides a highly efficacious treatment option with favorable safety profile for advanced NSCLC patients.

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among both men and women globally, including in China. In 2018, there were approximately 867,500 new diagnoses of lung cancer in China, of which 737,400, or approximately 85%, were recorded as NSCLC in 2018, with a five-year survival rate of only 19.3%. About 40% of these are EGFR mutation-positive and approximately 50% of patients treated with first- or second-generation EGFR TKI therapy will acquire resistance related to the T790M mutation. [1]

About Almonertinib

Almonertinib 110mg once-daily tablet is a medicine indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, as detected by an NMPA-approved test, who have progressed on or after prior EGFR TKI therapy. Almonertinib has demonstrated high, nanomolar inhibitory activity against common EGFR mutations, as well as drug-resistant T790M mutations.

About Hansoh Pharma

Hansoh Pharma (3692.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in Asia, is committed to discovering and developing life-changing medicines to help patients conquer serious diseases and disorders. Hansoh Pharma is supported by over 9,000 dedicated employees in China and the United States.

Founded in 1995, Hansoh has fully integrated research and development, manufacturing, and commercial capabilities, supporting leading positions across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, infectious diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases, among others. With the support of over 1,200 highly skilled R&D professionals, Hansoh has successfully developed multiple internally discovered drug candidates into NMPA-approved innovative medicines, including morinidazole (迈灵达®), a third-generation nitroimidazole antibiotic; PEG-loxenatide (孚来美®), the first once-weekly long-acting GLP-1 analogue discovered and developed in China for the treatment of diabetes; flumatinib (昕福®), a second-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor for frontline treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML); and almonertinib (阿美乐®), a third-generation EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of NSCLC with EGFR mutations.

About EQRx

EQRx™ is committed to making innovative medicines at dramatically lower prices for the benefit of people and society. By bringing together stakeholders from across the healthcare system and utilizing the latest advances in science and technology, the company seeks to discover, develop and deliver high-quality, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is backed by GV, ARCH Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Casdin Capital, Section 32, Nextech, and Arboretum Ventures. For more information, please visit www.eqrx.com

