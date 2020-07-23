Andersen Global Continues Caribbean Expansion with Addition of Legal Practice in Suriname

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global adds depth to its presence in Suriname through a Collaboration Agreement with Paramaribo-based law firm, Van Dijk-Silos, further strengthening the organization’s legal capabilities as it continues its rapid expansion in the Caribbean.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Dr. Jennifer Van Dijk-Silos and led by Managing Partner Nailah Van Dijk, the full-service law firm has a staff of more than 10 professionals and is broadly oriented in all sectors of civil law, providing services in commercial law, labor law, family law as well as international law, private and public.

“We pride ourselves on our customer service, reliability and subject matter expertise,” said Managing Partner Nailah Van Dijk. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to provide our clients with best-in-class solutions and broadens our reach and service capabilities not only regionally, but globally as well.”

“Van Dijk-Silos adds another dimension to our Caribbean expansion and further solidifies our presence in this key market,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Nailah and her team demonstrate the highest of professional standards and emphasize transparency and independence when handling client matters. I am confident that we can work together to expand the platform and capabilities of the group in this region as we integrate them into our global strategy.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 183 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.