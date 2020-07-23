Renewable Properties Breaks Ground on Soscol Ferry Solar Project

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renewable Properties, a developer and investor of small-scale utility and community solar energy projects throughout the U.S., begins construction on the Soscol Ferry Road Solar Project in Napa County, after months of development, planning and preparation.

Renewable Properties developed the small-scale utility solar project that will supply Marin Clean Energy (MCE), California’s first Community Choice Aggregation Program, with 2 MWac (2.8 MWdc) of in-service area solar electricity. This will be the firm’s second project in Napa County and is expected to begin delivery of clean, locally-produced electricity to MCE by the Fall of this year through a 20-year power purchase agreement.

The Soscol Ferry Road Solar Project is the first community-scale solar installation in the County to install a pollinator plant meadow. As such, Renewable Properties has partnered with San Francisco-based, Pollinator Partnership, the world’s largest nonprofit devoted solely to the health of all pollinators, to develop a pollinator habitat on site.

“Renewable Properties is pleased to continue our partnership with MCE to supply affordable, locally sourced solar energy to its customers through the Soscol Ferry Road Solar Project,” said Aaron Halimi, President of Renewable Properties. “We’re particularly proud of the creative ways we’ve addressed the community’s concerns, and brought in biologists and pollinator experts to develop a customized solution to promote biodiversity within a three-mile radius of the site.”

“We’re excited to be working with the Renewable Properties team on the creation of a pollinator meadow at the Soscol Ferry Road solar project,” said Laurie Davies Adams, President and CEO of Pollinator Partnership. “By seeding pollinator-friendly species under and around the eight-foot-tall array of solar panels, flowers and vegetation will grow and enhance pollination and biodiversity in the surrounding area.”

“We’re grateful to Renewable Properties for going above and beyond when it comes to the lasting impact of their solar projects on the County,” said Dawn Weisz, CEO of MCE. “In addition to supplying clean energy to our grid, they’re taking a leadership position as it relates to the installation of a pollinator habitat which will have a lasting positive impact on the region’s biodiversity. We’re hoping this project serves as a new model for all future solar projects within our service territory.”

The community-scale solar array will occupy 14 acres of a larger 22.4-acre site near Soscol Ferry Road and the Napa Sanitation District’s sewage treatment plant; land that was previously used for dry-farmed vineyards. Portions of the site will remain in service by local vintners. Using horizontal single-axis tracking technology and more than 7,800 bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, the installation will produce enough clean electricity to power 750 single-family homes in Napa annually. This is equivalent to avoiding more than 4,432 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually which is similar to the volume of greenhouse gases emitted from 958 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year1.

“We commend Renewable Properties for being a responsive development partner and listening to the community throughout the entire process,” said Belia Ramos, Napa County Fifth District Supervisor. “Their willingness to problem-solve, work through challenges and ultimately deliver a project the community can be proud of is a testament to their dedication to delivering clean, reliable and locally generated renewable energy.”

1 According to US EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations.

About Renewable Properties:

Founded in 2017, Renewable Properties specializes in developing and investing in small-scale utility and community solar energy projects throughout the U.S. Led by experienced renewable energy professionals with development and investment experience, Renewable Properties works closely with communities, developers, landowners, utilities and financial institutions looking to invest in large solar energy systems. For more information about Renewable Properties, visit www.renewprop.com.

About MCE:

As California’s first Community Choice Aggregation Program, MCE is a groundbreaking, not-for-profit, public agency that has been setting the standard for energy innovation in our communities since 2010. MCE offers cleaner power at stable rates, significantly reducing energy-related greenhouse emissions and enabling millions of dollars of reinvestment in local energy programs. MCE is a load-serving entity supporting a 1,000 MW peak load. MCE provides electricity service to more than 480,000 customer accounts and more than one million residents and businesses in 34 member communities across four Bay Area counties: Contra Costa, Napa, Marin and Solano. For more information about MCE, visit mceCleanEnergy.org.