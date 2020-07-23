Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.3 Million in Orders to Support Cellular LTE Backhaul in the Middle East

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 23, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, received $1.3 million in orders for advanced satellite modems, WAN optimization and redundancy switches. The equipment will be utilized to support cellular LTE backhaul for a service provider in the Middle East.

“I am pleased that Comtech was selected to provide our award-winning, turnkey high-speed trunking solutions to a customer in the Middle East,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “As COVID-19 is affecting the way we work, live and play, providing high quality, high-speed broadband everywhere is essential and Comtech EF Data solutions are well equipped to meet the challenge.”

The CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem is the most widely deployed high-speed trunking modem in the industry, and supports GEO, MEO and LEO operation at up to 1.4 Gbps per second. The service provider will utilize the CDM-760 and the FX WAN optimizers to support its LTE traffic. This integrated and unique solution automatically adapts in real-time to changing end user demands on the ground and to link conditions over the satellite.

Richard Swardh, Senior Vice President of Comtech EF Data’s Premium Enterprise and Mobile Operators vertical commented on the project, “Comtech EF Data continues to extend the lead in capacity deployed over satellite in support of 2G, 3G and LTE backhaul. To meet an ever-growing consumer demand for higher speed and better Quality of Experience, Mobile Networks Operators are adapting by deploying the latest generation wireless standards along with improved backhaul capabilities provided with our solutions. We are honored and excited that this service provider selected our CDM-760 modems and WAN optimization to now support 2 Gbps of LTE backhaul traffic and to prepare for a future roll out of 5G services.”

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+ countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL