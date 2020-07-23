Watch: Rally Cycling Athletes in Isolation

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American pro cycling team Rally Cycling has created an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of professional athletes and support staff in isolation.

COVID-19 has upended livelihoods, schedules, and goals with no clear answers. It has forced many to re-think their habits and adjust to new conditions. Like all sports, it brought bike racing to a complete standstill. Unlike other sports, the members of Rally Cycling live all over North America, untethered from a ‘home’ city or training facility.

With racing on indefinite pause, the pandemic presented a host of new challenges and opportunities for growth for all of the team’s athletes and staff.

“We wanted to show the world how our cycling team has learned and grown through this pandemic,” said Sam Wiebe, Rally Cycling’s Chief Creative Officer. “The response was incredible – we received more than three hours of footage from our 50+ athletes and staff.”

From video gaming to building bottle rockets, from gardening to homebrewing, the film features team members explaining how they made it through self-isolation in their own words.

Rally Cycling extends its gratitude to Rally Health, UnitedHealth Group, and all of the team’s amazing partners and fans for supporting the team during this extraordinary time. To view the video on YouTube, visit here.

About Rally Cycling

Rally Cycling is an American men’s and women’s professional cycling team with a 14-year track record in the sport. Our team is comprised of World Champions and Olympic medalists who are committed to excellence in every phase of performance. We share the mission of our title partner Rally Health to help people live healthier lives. Our program is global, reaching diverse audiences in our partners’ key markets around the world. Learn more at RallyCycling.com and follow us on Twitter.