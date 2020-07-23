cbdMD Continues Exclusive CBD Marketing Partnership with Bellator MMA

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized, cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it is extending its category-exclusive Official CBD marketing partnership with Bellator MMA, a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS. As part of the agreement, the cbdMD brand will be prominently featured on the mat at all Bellator MMA fights and throughout all Bellator MMA social media content.

“cbdMD has proven to be the trusted CBD brand amongst many of the leading Bellator MMA fighters. We are excited to help cbdMD grow its brand awareness among our global audience. With the onset of additional advertisement opportunities, we can generate significant brand awareness to help deliver increased sales conversion for the brand,” said Scott Coker, President of Bellator MMA.

Beginning July 24th, live on Paramount Network, Bellator 242: Bandejas vs. Pettis will headline the return of Bellator MMA and cbdMD will be prominently displayed. Bellator MMA, a leading mixed martial arts organization featuring the best fighters in the world, is broadcast to nearly one billion people in over 160 countries. In the U.S., Bellator can be seen on Paramount Network and DAZN, the world's first truly dedicated LIVE sports streaming service.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, Non-THC1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of our brand awareness and increased sales related to our partnership with Bellator MMA, our ability to increase our market share, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 Non-THC is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools