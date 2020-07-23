Exasol and Minerra Partner to Help Organizations Maximize Data Analytics Investments and Drive User Adoption

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exasol, the analytics database, today announced a new strategic partnership with Minerra, a global analytics and data science consultancy, to help organizations maximize the value and reach of their data. Through this partnership, joint customers now have access to unrivaled analytics performance to turn business insights into value more efficiently and more cost-effectively than ever before.

“Exasol's industry-leading performance combined with flexible deployment and low maintenance requirements means Minerra can easily implement analytics systems that are quickly adopted by users and can scale with their evolving needs,” said Steve Remington, founder and principal consultant at Minerra.

Data and IT teams are under increasing pressure to speed up digital transformation initiatives, yet many companies lack the resources required to maintain complex analytics database solutions. Exasol’s analytics database brings unmatched speed, performance, accuracy and insight to enhance organizations’ use of data. By integrating Exasol with Minerra’s proven ability to drive data analytics adoption, customers are empowered to achieve cost-effective enterprise analytics performance, regardless of where they are in their cloud journey.

“Organizations worldwide are on a mission to become fully data-driven, which means empowering users across the enterprise to use and gain insights from data analytics quickly and easily,” said Ricardo Arriaga, head of channel and alliances, Americas, Exasol. “Through this partnership, organizations are now able to leverage the power and flexibility provided by Exasol and combine it with the scalability and compliance benefits of working directly with Minerra.”

Minerra joins Exasol’s world-class network of globally connected partners and alliances and has an objective to become an Exasol training partner within the next 12 months. To learn more about becoming an Exasol partner, visit: www.exasol.com/en/partners.

About Exasol

Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both—and turn it into value faster, easier and more cost effectively than ever before. To learn more about Exasol, please visit www.exasol.com.

About Minerra

Minerra, founded in 2009, provides business-focused analytics consulting, products, system development and training that help organisations use data to make better business decisions. With headquarters in Melbourne, and offices in Sydney and Singapore, Minerra has been chosen by leading organisations across multiple sectors in Australia and Southeast Asia to help them achieve the objective of becoming a data-driven organisation. Minerra's team applies best practices from academic research and extensive business experience to help clients address their unique requirements on the journey to becoming an organisation where data-driven decision-making is a way of life.