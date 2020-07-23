Aternity Named First Corporate Partner For Boston University’s Questrom Digital Business Institute

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aternity®, the enterprise-class Digital Experience Management Company™, today announced it has been selected as the first corporate partner of the Digital Business Institute at Boston University Questrom School of Business. The partnership will help drive the institute’s research agenda around digital transformation and, specifically, the future of work and employee digital experience.

Aternity offers enterprise-scale analytics across every user’s applications, devices, and transactions to help global enterprises deliver a frictionless digital experience for their employees. The Digital Business Institute serves as an incubator for research and student experiential learning initiatives, in partnership with the local business community. Together, the two organizations will drive new research initiatives examining the global requirements of digital transformation initiatives that support productivity optimization.

“At a time when businesses are laser-focused on digital transformation and the future of work, we are excited to cultivate a longstanding cooperative relationship with one of the top research institutes in the country,” said Bill Hewitt, president and CEO of Aternity. “By sharing our digital experience insights and datasets, we hope to inspire the institute’s researchers to help enterprises define and solve universal challenges in digital experience management. Businesses must adapt their digital workplace strategies to accommodate the rapid shift to remote work, so there’s an opportunity to drive a deeper understanding of technology trends that will influence how enterprises re-imagine and rebuild their digital workplace.”

Questrom’s partnership will provide Aternity with valuable executive learning opportunities, access to cutting-edge research, and topical seminars and workshops. The institute also provides access to top-student talent for internships, from Boston University’s prestigious MBA program. Starting with the summer semester, interns will work alongside Aternity’s leadership team across departments assisting with various strategic company initiatives.

“When we were looking for our first corporate partner, we wanted to work with a company like Aternity who is confronting real-world digital business challenges with cutting-edge technology and data insights, and Aternity is a perfect fit,” said Peter Howard, executive director of Boston University’s Questrom Digital Business Institute. “I am looking forward to seeing the impact our joint research will have on enterprises, both in Boston and around the world.”

About Aternity

Aternity, the leader in Digital Experience Management, transforms the employee experience in the digital workplace, with enterprise-scale analytics for every application, all transactions, any device, and all users. The Company’s AI-powered visibility and self-healing control help IT optimize business application performance to improve employee productivity and customer satisfaction, mitigate the risk of IT transformation, and drive down the cost of IT operations. Aternity is a Thoma Bravo backed company, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices globally. Learn more at Aternity.com.

Aternity and any Aternity product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Aternity, LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

About the Digital Business Institute

The Digital Business Institute at Boston University Questrom School of Business serves as an incubator, accelerator, and orchestrator for research and student experiential learning initiatives across Questrom, in partnership with the business community. We understand that digital transformation encompasses more than just technology. To us, it’s about leveraging that technology to serve the people—citizens, customers, patients—on the other end. The Digital Business Institute also sponsors new research and curates relevant existing work that focuses on helping businesses, institutions, and government agencies accelerate digital transformation. Boston University is a Research 1 institution and member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, 62 of the leading research universities in the U.S. and Canada.