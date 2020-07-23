Vincent Properties Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brokerage Franchise Network

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that North Carolina-based Vincent Properties has joined its network. The independently owned company will add one office and ten agents to the global brokerage network and operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties.

“Vincent Properties decided to franchise with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices because we wanted to take our ‘Hometown’ approach to a larger global market and expand our tools with knowledge, technology and professional networks,” said Jay Vincent, Owner.

“We’re proud to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties,” said network CEO Chris Stuart. “Jay and Chad Vincent share our vision to create long-lasting relationships with their clients and truly become Forever Agents.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks with more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices added to the brand since its launch seven years ago. The network’s global presence has grown to Canada, Germany, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.

Chad Vincent, Broker-in-Charge, described the company’s focus, “Vincent Properties is known for being a family-owned business with all-encompassing market savvy. We do place an emphasis on new construction, development, luxury homes and commercial real estate while providing the same quality service to first-time homebuyers.” Added Vincent, “Specifically, Jay Vincent has had a hand in creating several high-end home developments in the North Carolina High Country, including Timber Ridge at the Covers, a Bob Timberlake endorsed subdivision.”

With their brand transition, Vincent Properties agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Vincent Properties demonstrates a commitment to their community beyond their business that is a wonderful example of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices mission to be dedicated to our clients and continuously improve their lives.”

Vincent Properties works to "Practice Kindness and Courtesy" by being active in their community. They annually participate in the Western Youth Network Festival of Trees event, which raises money for child mentoring and development programs. The company sponsors animals at the Watauga Humane Society monthly and has recently worked with Wine to Water to create W|W Box, a healthy food program geared toward "serving the service industry" during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Agents are active contributors to the Purple Heart Homes Program: High Country Chapter, The Hunger Coalition, Child's Hope Alliance, and Habitat for Humanity.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties

Jay Vincent moved to the North Carolina High Country with his budding family and strong ambitions in the mid-1970s. His love for the Appalachian Mountains led him to pursue a career in real estate and development. After operating several real estate offices throughout the decades, Jay consolidated his efforts to create Vincent Properties, opening its doors in Historic Downtown Blowing Rock in 1996.

Vincent Properties is one of the top producing real estate companies in the High Country while being one of the last family-owned and operated businesses. Thanks to our diligent agents and staff, we have grown into a fully encompassing residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, and development company. By placing an emphasis on people and relationships, Vincent Properties is based in Blowing Rock, NC; and services clientele from all walks of life throughout Ashe County, Avery County, Caldwell County, and Watauga County of North Carolina. Visit www.vincentproperties.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.