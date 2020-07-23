Biolog-id Empowers South Texas Blood & Tissue Center’s Response to COVID-19

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biolog-id, LLC, a world leader in connected solutions for blood products, and South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a leading provider of blood products throughout South Texas and beyond, mark three months of successful utilization of Biolog-id’s dedicated Convalescent Plasma solution in its supply chain. The deployed solution provides real-time visibility to convalescent plasma from collection to distribution, streamlining inventory, improving efficiency, and ultimately maximizing Return on Donation. Better visibility to the inventory facilitates efficient management of convalescent plasma, and so increases the availability of these scarce and valuable antibodies to the COVID-19 patients who need them.

“It was key for our team to ensure that Biolog-id’s solution could adapt to rapid changes in manufacturing, regulation, and market conditions for this unique product category,” said Elizabeth Waltman, Chief Operating Officer at South Texas Blood & Tissue Center. “Three months later we can fully appreciate how important that flexibility was for our blood center and for the COVID-19 patients that rely on us.”

“In addressing the need for a Convalescent Plasma solution, we used an inside-the-box approach to innovation,” said Amit Mayer, VP Innovation & Analytics at Biolog-id LLC. “This allowed us to leverage existing elements of our hardware, software, and industry know-how to rapidly develop a robust solution for a completely new type of blood product.”

“Our culture of collaboration meshed well with the needs of South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and their desire to positively influence patient outcomes.,” said Troy L. Hilsenroth, CEO Biolog-id LLC. “The solution we have deployed demonstrates our joint commitment to find new and better ways to track, store, and distribute high-value products in healthcare.”

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id has developed a patented smart solution for the management and traceability of sensitive, high-value health products throughout the hospital supply chain to ensure safe delivery from donor to patient. Biolog-id operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific region and has 90 employees worldwide. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

About South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC) is a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood, plasma, platelets and other blood components to 100 hospitals in 48 South Texas counties. It is the largest blood supplier in the region. In addition, it recovers and distributes donated human tissue for transplant. STBTC has a 45-year history serving the South Texas community. It is part of the BioBridge Global family of nonprofit organizations, which offers services in regenerative medicine and research including blood banking and resource management; cellular therapy; umbilical cord blood collection and storage; donated human tissue recovery and distribution for transplant; and testing of blood and plasma products to help patients in the United States and worldwide. STBTC has seven donor rooms in South Texas and conducts hundreds of mobile blood drives each year. STBTC is online at SouthTexasBlood.org.

Company URL: www.southtexasblood.org